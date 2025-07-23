Blue crab trap closure ending early for Wakulla through Hernando counties on July 26 

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may be placed back in the coastal waters of Hernando through Wakulla counties starting July 26. The blue crab trap closure included state waters within 3 nautical miles from shore within Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor, Dixie, Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay.

Lost and abandoned blue crab traps are a problem in the blue crab fishery because they can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water. They can also be unsightly in the marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters on the water.

The closure is the last of three regional, 10-day blue crab trap closures in 2025 (see map). There are six regional closures in total: three in even-numbered years on the east coast and three in odd-numbered years on the west coast.

For more information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, and regulations and cleanup events, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Traps and Debris.” For additional information, call 850-487-0554.

For more on recreational and commercial blue crab regulations and trap closures, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.