Governor Stein Tours Coca-Cola Consolidated Facility, Meets with Apprenticeship Students

NORTH CAROLINA, July 23 - Today, Governor Josh Stein toured the Coca-Cola Consolidated facility in Charlotte and met with Coca-Cola Consolidated leadership and students in its apprenticeship program. Through a partnership with Central Piedmont Community College, the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottler is preparing students for high-demand positions in manufacturing, equipment repair, and logistics.

“Every North Carolinian deserves a shot at a brighter future and that shouldn’t necessarily require a traditional four-year degree,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Opportunities like Coca-Cola Consolidated's apprenticeship program allow students to pursue their interests in high-demand fields and set them up for success in the job market.”

This month, CNBC named North Carolina as the top state for business, citing the state’s workforce as one of its biggest strengths. Established in Executive Order No. 11 on March 25, 2025, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships recently shared its first report, outlining goals to expand access to good jobs, including by investing in statewide apprenticeship and technical education programs, engaging with employers to identify and address industry needs, and ensuring that every student in North Carolina has a post-secondary pathway to employment, education, or enlistment in the military. On July 1, 2025, Stein also signed into law Senate Bill 124, which reduces the number of state government jobs that require a four-year college degree.

Governor Stein believes every North Carolinian should have the opportunity to achieve success – no matter their background. Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced more than more than $18 billion in investments and more than 24,000 new jobs coming to North Carolina.