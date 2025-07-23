- LDI Publishes Guide for Weathering the Hurricane Season

How to protect your home and property from storm damage? How to be safe if a hurricane forms in the Gulf and targets the Louisiana coast? Will your insurance policies cover your damage?

These and other questions are addressed in the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s new publication, Weathering Hurricane Season.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said that because of Louisiana’s proximity to the Gulf, and because of the predictions for a higher-than-average hurricane season this year, it is important for residents to be both storm and insurance ready.

“Because we typically begin to see increased hurricane activity in August, our goal is to give citizens the tools and resources to best be prepared in case a storm bears down on our coast,” he said. “This easy-to-read guide provides tips on protecting your property, safeguarding your family and understanding your insurance coverage.”

The Weathering Hurricane Season guide also offers tips to businesses including whether to stay open during a storm, planning for the needs of employees and having a plan in case the business needs to be evacuated.

“We encourage everyone to download and print a copy of this guide and keep it handy throughout hurricane season,” Commissioner Temple said. “We hope you won’t need to reference it, but having this information should help you to be ready in case of threatening weather.”

The guide is available on the LDI website here. You can also download the LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like the LDI Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store and Google Play.

