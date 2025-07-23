Maryland Fishing Report – July 23

July 23, 2025

Jake Prior holds up a big Chesapeake Channa he caught recently. Photo courtesy of Jake Prior Marylanders are out enjoying the outdoors as we find ourselves in the peak of the summer vacation season. Anglers are finding good fishing in the tidal rivers for Chesapeake Channa. Anglers fishing the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries are reminded that all fishing and targeting of striped bass is closed from July 16 through July 31. Striped bass fishing resumes Aug. 1 through Dec. 10 with a slot size of 19-24 inches and a limit of one fish per day per angler.

Forecast Summary: July 23 – July 29: Expect continued warm fishing weather and unstable conditions for Maryland Bay waters this week. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday. As reported by the NOAA buoys, main Bay surface water temperatures are holding in the mid 80s with river temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 70s. With the continued recent rains, Maryland’s drought is over and salinities are normal for most Maryland waters this time of year. Some upper Bay areas are fresher than normal. There will be adequate oxygen down to less than 20 feet for the Potomac River from Colonial Beach down to the mouth of the river. However, with the warm Bay surface waters and low oxygen conditions in most of the deeper main Bay waters, this is a stressful time for cool-water game fish such as striped bass (which are off-limits in the Bay from now through July 31). In the shallower waters, this is the time of the year when oysters are spawning and peak spat set occurs throughout the Bay. Except for reduced water clarity in the Susquehanna Flats area, expect average water clarity for Maryland’s streams, rivers and main Bay waters. However, expect reduced water clarity in the west side of the main Bay from the mouth of the Magothy River down to the West River from algal blooms. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. There will be above average tidal currents conditions Monday and Tuesday as a result of the new moon on July 25.

Upper Chesapeake Bay Anglers at the top of the upper Bay are entertaining themselves with fishing for flathead and blue catfish in the Conowingo Dam pool and blue catfish in the lower Susquehanna and Elk rivers this week. There are plenty of catfish eager to take cut bait or other popular baits. Large channel catfish can often be part of the mix. Largemouth bass and Chesapeake Channa in the grass of the Susquehanna Flats is a very popular fishery. Most anglers are having good luck casting topwater lures during the early morning and late evening hours and wacky rigged plastics through the grass mats during the day. White perch are providing some action in the tidal rivers and creeks. Fishing with grass shrimp around docks and shoreline structure is a popular way to fish during the summer months. Fishing with minnows under a bobber along shoreline structure or casting small spinnerbaits is a good way to target the larger white perch. Many anglers are asking about the lack of white perch, and we know blue catfish are eating them along with other valuable fish, from examining their stomach contents. Fishing for spot in the upper Bay is very good this week – anglers are enjoying good fishing in the Chester River near Queenstown, the mouth of the Magothy River, and in front of Sandy Point State Park. Bloodworms are the traditional bait, but artificial bloodworm baits are gaining favor.

Middle Bay

This white perch fell for a grass shrimp fished under a bobber. Photo by Keith Lockwood While striped bass fishing is closed until August 1, anglers have a few options in the middle Bay. Bluefish are being caught along the edges of the main shipping channel on the east side from Buoy 83 south past Sharps Island Light to the mouth of the Little Choptank. On the west side of the Bay, the Chesapeake Beach area and Breezy Point are good places to fish. Most of the bluefish are being caught by trolling red or green surgical tubes and Drone spoons behind inline weights. At times lucky anglers are encountering breaking fish and enjoying fun casting action with metal jigs. A mix of spot and small croakers are being found in front of Chesapeake Beach and near Black Walnut Point at the south tip of Tilghman Island. White perch are being caught in the region’s tidal rivers and creeks. Fishing with grass shrimp or peeler crab near docks and piers or casting small spinnerbaits along promising looking underwater structures along shorelines during the morning and evening hours are excellent ways to fish for white perch. Anglers are also finding a few speckled trout when drifting peeler crab baits at the mouth of the Little Choptank River and Slaughter Creek

Lower Bay

Eric Packard holds up a speckled trout caught while jigging. Photo by Eric Packard Anglers in the lower Bay are enjoying some alternatives to fishing for striped bass during the late July closure. Bluefish can be found throughout the main portion of the lower Bay and at the mouth of the Potomac River. Most anglers are trolling Drone spoons and red or green surgical tube lures behind inline weights along the main channel edges and some of the artificial reef sites. At times they can be spotted in schools chasing bait and providing the opportunity for some fun action casting jigs. Large red drum are providing catch-and-release action on the eastern side of the Bay near the Target Ship but also on the western side near Point Lookout. At times they can be spotted underneath breaking bluefish, but most anglers find them with depth finders or by spotting slicks and disturbed waters. Jigging with large plastics or dropping soft crab baits is popular, but trolling large chrome spoons down deep can entice them to strike. Cobia fishing has been slow, but a few are being caught by sight casting or chumming and fishing with live eels. The Target Ship and Smith Point tend to be the best locations to give cobia fishing a try. A few sheepshead are being caught near the Target Ship on peeler crab bait. Speckled trout can often be part of the mix. There is some early morning shallow topwater action for speckled trout, mostly on the eastern side of the Bay and Tangier Sound, but some are being caught in the Point Lookout area. Drifting peeler crab baits is another popular way to fish for them. Fishing for spot and croakers is excellent in many parts of the lower Bay this week. Hard bottom is often a key ingredient when looking for good fishing. The mouth and lower Patuxent River, the Point Lookout and Cornfield Harbor area, Tangier Sound, Pocomoke Sound, and the mouth of the Nanticoke River are all good places to look for spot and croakers. Pieces of bloodworm or artificial bloodworm baits work for spot, peeler crab is an excellent bait for croakers. Many of the spot are now acceptable size for table fare and some of the croakers are exceeding the 9-inch minimum size. Blue Crabs Recreational crabbers are doing well in most regions of the Bay this week. In the upper Bay tidal rivers such as the Gunpowder and Chester, most crabbers can catch a half bushel or more of large and heavy crabs. The catches increase per trip in the middle and lower Bay regions. Surface water temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s in most areas and crabs are falling off trotlines at the surface. Many are doing better with rings and collapsible traps. The best crabs tend to come from waters 6-12 feet deep. Blue crabs are reported to have moved far up some of the tidal rivers. In the Choptank, they can be found as far as the confluence of the Tuckahoe.

Freshwater Fishing

Jake Bird caught this nice largemouth bass while fishing in the Bird River. Photo by Paul Bird The trout management waters of western Maryland are experiencing good flows this week and offer the opportunity for some excellent catch and release fishing. Deep Creek Lake is in full summer vacation mode and despite boat traffic, good fishing can be found. The central region reservoirs offer plenty of good fishing and an opportunity to get out on the water. The state hatcheries are busy rearing trout for future stockings. The Bear Creek Hatchery reported that the 22,500-rainbow trout they received from the Albert Powell Hatchery are growing exceptionally well due to excellent water flows at the hatchery. The Manning Hatchery in Cedarville reported that they have stocked 50,000 fingerling sized largemouth bass in various bodies of water throughout the state. The Choptank River and Marshyhope Creek received 10,000 each and the tidal Potomac received 10,000. Largemouth bass are usually a summer focus for anglers and bass anglers are enjoying good fishing in the Susquehanna Flats. The tidal Potomac and reservoirs and small ponds throughout the Maryland landscape also offer good fishing for largemouth bass. Largemouth bass are holding to a typical summer mode of activity, feeding in the shallows at night and seeking cool shade during the heat of the day. Anglers fishing in the tidal rivers for largemouth bass will also encounter Chesapeake Channa when fishing in the shallower grassy areas. The fry balls are beginning to break up and parent fish are becoming more active in their feeding behavior. Fishing the shallows and transition edges during the early morning or evening hours with topwater lures, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, and lipless crankbaits is a good tactic for largemouth bass. As the day wears on, flipping wacky rigged plastics under docks and overhanging brush can entice a bass to pick up a bait. Dropping weighted wacky rigged plastics through floating grass mats or working deep structure is also a good tactic.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays Surf anglers fishing with bloodworms and artificial bloodworm baits are catching a mix of spot, croakers, and kingfish this week. Flounder can also be caught by casting squid and Gulp baits on jigs or bottom rigs. Bluefish are being caught on cut mullet and finger mullet along with plenty of clearnose skates. Inshore sharks are also being caught on cut bait. At the Ocean City Inlet and Route 50 Bridge area, anglers are enjoying good fishing for a mix of bluefish and striped bass. Most are casting a mix of bucktails and soft plastic jigs but others are having good luck drifting cut bait during the evening hours. Boat traffic out the inlet can be heavy so dawn and evening hours are often the best. A few sheepshead are being caught at the South Jetty on sand fleas and flounder are always available in the inlet area. The back bay channels are providing good fishing for flounder this week, and anglers are spreading out to Sinepuxent Bay and areas away from the inlet to avoid heavy boat traffic. The largest flounder are being caught on spot and similar live fish, Gulp baits can also attract large flounder. Croakers and small black sea bass are being caught in the back bay waters when fishing with squid, while anglers targeting spot are fishing with bloodworms. Striped bass are being caught at night near the bridge piers of the Verrazzano and Route 90 bridges on paddletails. Bluefish and Spanish mackerel are being caught by those trolling chrome Clark and Drone spoons in the inshore waters out to the 30-fathom line. Small dolphin are becoming more numerous in the 30-fathom area. Out at the canyons anglers are catching a mix of yellowfin tuna, bigeye tuna, dolphin, and white and blue marlin releases. Those who are taking time for some deep drop fishing are catching a mix of golden and blueline tilefish.

“There is nothing that attracts human nature more powerfully than the sport of tempting the unknown with a fishing line.” – Henry Van Dyke 1899

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.