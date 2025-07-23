Berkeley Lab Director Mike Witherell Announces Plans to Retire in June 2026

During his tenure, Witherell’s leadership has strengthened the Lab’s position as a world-leading institution for breakthrough science and energy solutions for the nation. The Lab’s programs in materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing have made significant contributions to addressing the nation’s needs. Witherell spearheaded Lab initiatives in quantum information science and artificial intelligence for science. These programs foresaw national priorities and have since become major DOE initiatives.

Since 2016, the Lab’s continuing scientific excellence has been recognized with three Nobel Prizes, two National Medals, and 31 members elected to the National Academies of Science and Engineering. In addition, Berkeley Lab has collectively earned 54 DOE Early Career Research awards (2010-2024), more than any other national laboratory.

“Dr. Witherell’s forward-looking leadership has further advanced Berkeley Lab’s well-recognized position as a global scientific powerhouse that serves our state and nation,” said University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “He has fostered an environment that not only produces world-class research but leads to real-world scientific solutions. We are deeply grateful for his long service to the University and the nation, helping to ensure the laboratory’s continued success and impact for decades to come.”