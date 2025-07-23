Post-Traumatic Growth Coaching Now Available in the U.S. and Latin America

SAN RAFAEL DE HEREDIA, SAN RAFAEL , COSTA RICA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raíces Ancestrales Healing Center today announced the launch of one-on-one and group Post-Traumatic Growth (PTG) coaching services, now available virtually throughout North and South America. Certified in PTG-based trauma recovery—Luis Fernando Guadamuz Rosales and Samantha Cushing are offering individualized coaching sessions and group experiences in both English and Spanish.

This new offering marks a significant milestone for Latin America, as Luis and Samantha are the first practitioners in Costa Rica to be officially certified in the Post-Traumatic Growth model. Their integrative approach blends trauma-informed care with indigenous healing traditions, drawing from Amazonian plant medicine, Ayurveda, and a deep connection to nature.

“We are honored to extend our reach to veterans, first responders, and trauma survivors across borders,” said Luis Guadamuz, founder of Raíces Ancestrales. “Healing isn’t confined to geography—it’s a process rooted in trust, culture, and a willingness to grow from adversity.”

“Our work draws from ancestral wisdom and cutting-edge science,” added Samantha Cushing. “This certification strengthens our ability to provide trauma-informed care rooted in evidence and compassion, while offering immediate capability through both virtual and physical services.”

The PTG coaching sessions are available to individuals, couples, and groups navigating trauma, grief, illness, or transition. Services include:

• Personalized coaching for trauma recovery

• Group sessions focused on resilience and meaning.

• Specialized programming for veterans, military families, and first responders

• Bilingual services available (English and Spanish)

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.raicesancestrales.org or email info@raicesancestrales.org.

