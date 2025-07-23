Former Assisted Living Businessman Pleads Guilty to State Tax Charges

Raleigh, N.C.

A former assisted living businessman pleaded guilty on Monday, July 21 in Wake County Superior Court to state tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Charles L. Gross, Jr., 65, of 2609 Coxindale Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2025 to nine counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway sentenced Gross to an active sentence of 10 months minimum, 21 months maximum on one judgment. In an additional judgment, Gross was sentenced to 16 months minimum, 29 months maximum prison term. The second sentence was suspended for 60 months of special probation and Gross was placed on supervised probation with the following conditions: Gross paid $25,000.00 in restitution prior to the plea, he shall pay the remaining restitution of $99,225.00, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Information presented in court showed that Gross, President/Manager and/or responsible person of Coventry Health and Management, LLC dba Granville House, Coventry House of Siler City, LLC, and Coventry House of Zebulon, LLC aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use State Withholding tax. Gross aided and abetted Coventry Health and Management, LLC dba Granville House LLC to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $30,580.00 in State Withholding Tax during the period January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019. Gross aided and abetted Coventry House of Siler City, LLC, to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $60,132.00 in State Withholding Tax during the period January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2018. Gross aided and abetted Coventry House of Zebulon, LLC to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use $33,513.00 in State Withholding Tax during the period January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2018. During this period of time, Gross was the responsible person of the businesses, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.