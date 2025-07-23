Breast Implant Expert, Dr. Ashley Gordon, Selected to Join Motiva's 'USA Pioneers Session' for Breast Preservation 2.0

Motiva Breast Implants

Dr. Gordon is introducing a groundbreaking innovation to Austin, TX—the most significant advancement in aesthetic breast surgery in over 20 years.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restora Austin Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce that Dr. Ashley Gordon, a board-certified plastic surgeon and internationally recognized breast expert, was selected to join Motiva's exclusive "USA Pioneers Session" at the Establishment Labs (ESTA) Global Learning Center at the Sulàyöm Innovation Campus in Costa Rica. Dr. Gordon was among just 35 leading plastic surgeons from across the United States invited to this elite program, where participants underwent comprehensive training in Preservé —a groundbreaking approach to minimally invasive breast enhancement focused on tissue preservation (also known as Breast Preservation 2.0)."I'm incredibly excited to bring these innovative techniques back to my patients in Texas and beyond," said Dr. Gordon. Breast Preservation 2.0 represents a true paradigm shift, allowing us to achieve stunning, natural results with less trauma, faster recovery, and enhanced patient comfort."The training focused on Motiva's new surgical instruments and techniques that prioritize preserving the breast's internal supporting structures through small incisions and minimal dissection. This method reduces inflammation and trauma. The Motiva Ergonomiximplants have an advanced, less-inflammatory surface and are filled with a unique viscoelastic gel. Patients benefit from quicker recovery with reduced discomfort and swelling, and procedures can often be performed under IV sedation—similar to a routine colonoscopy—avoiding the need for general anesthesia.The market is being disrupted and even the language used when talking about breast augmentation is changing. Pre-operative planning is enhanced by AI-powered evaluations and simulations. These tools allow surgeons to analyze breast topography in detail, prioritizing overall shape and total breast volume over traditional implant size metrics (like cc's). In the operating room, high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) enables precise creation of a "nest" for the implant, delivering targeted volume exactly where it's needed. The result? Lighter, more natural-looking breasts achieved with less intervention and smaller volumes—"doing more with less."Preservé stands as the most significant advancement in breast surgery in over two decades. It is transforming outcomes worldwide. Now, as the United States integrates these innovations, this shift promises a lasting impact on the health, aesthetics, and overall well-being of women seeking breast enhancement.Dr. Gordon will begin offering Minimally Invasive Breast Preservation Enhancement 2.0 at Restora Austin starting in August 2025. This technique can be applied to breast augmentation, breast lift with augmentation, and hybrid procedures combining Motiva Ergonomiximplants with fat grafting.About Dr. Ashley GordonDr. Ashley Gordon, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is considered a national and international expert on aesthetic breast surgery. Her focus is on innovative techniques backed by science that elevate results and improve recovery.For more information, visit www.restoraaustin.com About Motiva ImplantsMotiva Implants, developed by Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), are designed for superior safety, aesthetics, and patient satisfaction. With a commitment to innovation, Motiva is leading the global evolution in breast aesthetics. Learn more at www.motiva.health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.