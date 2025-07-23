Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Exploiting a Minor and Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

A Colorado man pleaded guilty today to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Wesley Chambers, 34, of Fort Collins, sexually abused a minor for years and recorded the abuse. Law enforcement found more than 200 sexually explicit videos and photographs of the minor on Chambers’ cell phone, and more than 20,000 photographs and 2,500 videos of the sexual abuse and exploitation of other minors.

Chambers pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. As part of his plea agreement, the defendant also admitted to accessing child pornography on the dark web, including “hurtcore” sites. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 70 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly for the District of Colorado, Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek of the FBI Denver Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit and the FBI Denver Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Rachel L. Rothberg of the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alecia L. Riewerts for the District of Colorado are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.