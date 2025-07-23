Renay M. Scott Shares a Powerful Testimony in 'How Can They Hear Without a Preacher'

Reconciling Faith, Identity, and Love in the Face of Religious and Social Judgment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and educator Renay M. Scott breaks silence and barriers in her compelling new memoir, How Can They Hear Without a Preacher : Intersectionality of Gender, Sexuality and Faith, a deeply personal account of reconciling her Christian faith with her identity as a gay woman.At the heart of this moving autobiography is a universal question: Can you be gay and still be fully loved by God? For individuals questioning their sexuality—especially those who are active believers in Christ—the journey can be one of isolation, fear, and rejection. Renay M. Scott knows this experience intimately. Through love, loss, heartache, and grace, she navigates a world—and a church—often hostile to homosexuality while holding fast to her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.“This book is about how I came to believe in Jesus Christ and how that faith impacted my journey,” says Scott. “It’s about reconciling what I knew about God’s love with what the church often says about homosexuality. It’s about freedom, discovery, and truth.”In How Can They Hear Without a Preacher, Scott bravely shares how friends, family, and colleagues turned away after learning just one new fact about her—the truth of her sexuality. Yet through rejection and reflection, she finds liberation in her faith and a deeper understanding of God’s unconditional love. Her story becomes a beacon of hope for others who feel torn between their faith and their identity.“The message I want readers to hear is that as a GLBTQ+ individual, God wants to have a meaningful and loving relationship with you,” Scott explains. “You don’t have to choose between your identity and your faith.”Scott is also the author of Easy Simulations: American Revolution, an educational resource that integrates primary sources and classroom tools to deepen students’ understanding of history. She continues to write and advocate through her platform at www.stampedemedia.net How Can They Hear Without a Preacher is more than a memoir—it is a call for empathy, an invitation to reflect, and a testimony of spiritual resilience. Whether you are questioning your own path, standing with a loved one, or seeking a deeper understanding of faith in the LGBTQ+ community, this book offers insight, courage, and hope.About the Author:Renay M. Scott is an educator, speaker, and author dedicated to helping others explore truth, identity, and faith. With a background in both education and Christian faith, she brings a unique and courageous voice to conversations about religion and sexuality. Her mission is to reach others navigating similar experiences and offer the message of God’s inclusive love.

Global Book Network - Renay M. Scott, author of How Can They Hear Without a Preacher

