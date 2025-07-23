Saskatchewan Sees Further Progress on Oil and Gas Emissions Reduction

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2025

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from Saskatchewan's upstream oil and gas sector saw a fifth-straight year of reductions in 2024, according to the Ministry of Energy and Resources' Oil and Gas Emissions Management Regulations (OGEMR) Annual Report. The report's 2024 data shows provincial emissions from venting and flaring at upstream oil facilities fell by 71 per cent compared to 2015 levels, and by 13 per cent compared to 2023 levels.

"Our made-in-Saskatchewan approach to lowering GHG emissions is working, and these numbers show it," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "Investment and innovation in the oil and gas sector has led to the significant reduction in the emissions we have seen since OGEMR was introduced in 2019. The Ministry of Energy and Resources will continue to take a regulatory approach that facilitates growth and ensures responsible resource development."

The OGEMR annual report found that emissions from reported venting and flaring at upstream oil facilities have been reduced by 7.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) since 2015. That is equivalent to taking 1.7 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Multiple activities contributed to the 2024 reductions, but there were two primary drivers: oil companies installing combustion equipment at wells and facilities to burn off gas that would otherwise have been vented; and companies using vented gas on site as fuel for a beneficial industry-related purpose.

The OGEMR annual report monitors progress in implementing OGEMR with the intent to reduce GHG emissions from the upstream oil and gas sector by 40 to 45 per cent by 2025 compared to 2015 levels.

The 2024 OGEMR Annual Report shows Saskatchewan has surpassed the 40 to 45 per cent goal and is on track to far exceed this target in 2025. This achievement underscores the province's regulatory leadership and industry innovation in lowering GHG emissions.

For more information about the Government of Saskatchewan's Oil and Gas Emissions Management Regulations and to view a full copy of the report, please visit saskatchewan.ca.

To view the Oil and Gas Emissions Management Regulations Annual Report, visit: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/api/v1/products/126693/formats/148784/download.

-30-

For more information, contact: