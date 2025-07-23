California predeploys resources in Nevada, Plumas, and Sierra counties ahead of critical fire weather conditions

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today approved the predeployment of firefighting resources in Nevada, Sierra, and Plumas counties in response to critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact Northern California starting Wednesday, July 23, through Friday, July 25, 2025.

