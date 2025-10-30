Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announce revamped Golden Bear Pass has significantly increased access to state parks
About the Golden Bear Pass
The Golden Bear Pass is one of three innovative free access programs – along with California State Park Adventure Pass for fourth graders and the California State Library Parks Pass – crafted as part of the Outdoors for All initiative. These programs are intended for children and families to explore California’s state parks.
As of June 1, over the life of these programs more eligible Californians have received a Golden Bear Pass, 83,000-plus fourth graders have signed up for a California State Park Adventure Pass, and more than 33,000 free passes can be checked out at libraries throughout the state.
Here are some key accomplishments:
- New state park: After more than a decade, California added a new park to the state park system. Located near Modesto in the San Joaquin Valley, Dos Rios is a multi-benefit park providing outdoor recreation opportunities for underserved communities, providing habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife, and advancing the state’s innovative efforts to combat the climate crisis using nature-based solutions. Nearly 10,000 people have visited Dos Rios since its official opening in June 2024, and the park has steadily increased public access to the approximately 1,600-acre property.
- Cutting green tape: One year after the opening of Dos Rios, the Newsom administration continues to remove bureaucratic hurdles by cutting the green tape to lay the groundwork for potential future expansion of the state park system.
- Climate bond: In November 2024, California voters approved a $10 billion Climate Bond to provide resources to strengthen the resiliency of California communities to a changing climate. Specifically, the climate bond supports implementation of the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, Nature-Based Solutions Climate Targets, 30X30, and Outdoors for All. The administration is committed to rolling out these funds in a way that is strategic, coordinated, accessible, accountable, and prioritizes multi-benefit projects when possible.
- Community investments: It is not just about state parks. State Parks has provided grants to local communities to establish indoor and outdoor recreation in every corner of the state, building trails, acquiring and restoring sensitive habitat, building natural and cultural interpretative facilities, and fostering outdoor natural experiences for thousands of children, youth, and families. This is just a small sampling of what community investments can accomplish.
State Parks protects the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. There are more than 5,200 miles of trails, and 15,000 campsites, prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments — all waiting to be explored.
How Trump’s shutdown hurts outdoor access
The federal government shutdown has severely impacted visitor services at national parks. This includes limited or no access to essential resources such as visitor information, maintenance, and, in some parks, even basic services like trash collection and restroom cleaning. California has nine national parks – more than any other state, where access and services may be impacted, along with devastating financial impacts to the businesses and communities that rely on tourism.
In June, the Newsom administration sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior warning of public safety risks and reduced access due to major cuts proposed to staff and programs that support National Parks and other federal public lands.
