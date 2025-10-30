Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announce revamped Golden Bear Pass has significantly increased access to state parks

About the Golden Bear Pass

This free annual pass provides vehicle day-use entry at state parks and is available for families who receive CalWORKs, individuals who receive supplemental security income, income-eligible Californians over age 62, and participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. The Golden Bear Pass is one of three innovative free access programs – along with California State Park Adventure Pass for fourth graders and the California State Library Parks Pass – crafted as part of the Outdoors for All initiative . These programs are intended for children and families to explore California’s state parks. As of June 1, over the life of these programs more eligible Californians have received a Golden Bear Pass, 83,000-plus fourth graders have signed up for a California State Park Adventure Pass, and more than 33,000 free passes can be checked out at libraries throughout the state.

Here are some key accomplishments:

New state park: After more than a decade, California added a new park

Cutting green tape: One year after the opening of Dos Rios, the Newsom administration continues to remove bureaucratic hurdles by cutting the green tape

Climate bond: In November 2024, California voters approved a $10 billion Climate Bond to provide resources to strengthen the resiliency of California communities to a changing climate. Specifically, the climate bond supports implementation of the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan Nature-Based Solutions Climate Targets 30X30

Community investments: It is not just about state parks. State Parks has provided grants

State Parks protects the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. There are more than 5,200 miles of trails, and 15,000 campsites, prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments — all waiting to be explored.

How Trump’s shutdown hurts outdoor access

The federal government shutdown has severely impacted visitor services at national parks. This includes limited or no access to essential resources such as visitor information, maintenance, and, in some parks, even basic services like trash collection and restroom cleaning. California has nine national parks – more than any other state, where access and services may be impacted, along with devastating financial impacts to the businesses and communities that rely on tourism.