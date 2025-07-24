Ken Young Jr of Young's Tobacco Store

PORT NECHES, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How often should you maintain your golf cart to avoid costly repairs and keep it running smoothly? According to this article in HelloNation , regular upkeep is simple but essential for keeping both electric and gas-powered golf carts in top condition. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young’s Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, offers practical maintenance strategies that can extend a cart’s lifespan and improve everyday performance.The article outlines key tasks, starting with battery care. For electric models, checking water levels monthly and cleaning corrosion from terminals ensures reliability, especially when the cart isn’t used daily. Gas carts benefit from consistent oil checks and attention to performance issues like rough idling. Tire pressure should also be monitored monthly to prevent uneven wear or rim damage, particularly on rough terrain. Brakes, steering, and suspension systems need regular inspection as well—grinding sounds or loose handling can indicate the need for immediate service.Additional recommendations include keeping the windshield clean, lights functional, and all moving parts well-lubricated. Washing the cart regularly and using a cover can help protect the finish from weather and debris. These easy habits, according to Young, are the best golf cart maintenance tips for avoiding long-term issues and ensuring a smooth, dependable ride.The full breakdown of his guidance appears in the HelloNation article titled How to Maintain Your Golf Cart Like a Pro. About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

