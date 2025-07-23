Public Input Sought for Next Chapter of Chesapeake Bay Restoration Work

July 23, 2025

On Tuesday, August 5, Maryland will host an open house in Annapolis to provide information for the public about the recently released draft revisions to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

The Agreement is the voluntary plan – signed by Maryland, New York, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – that details priorities to restore the Chesapeake Bay for the benefit of communities across the region.

Experts from Maryland state agencies will be available to explain the proposed revisions to the Bay Agreement and answer questions that attendees may have. There will also be an opportunity for the public to submit their thoughts on the revisions as part of the public feedback period, which runs until September 1.

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement open house details are below:

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5

Where: Tawes State Office Building (first floor), 580 Taylor Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401

Parking: Parking is available in Lot K, directly across from the Tawes building entrance (across from Herbert M. Sachs Drive)