Governor Stein Announces More Than $2 Million for Great Trails State Program Projects in Eastern North Carolina

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded more than $2.6 million to trail development and restoration projects in eastern North Carolina. These funds were authorized by the General Assembly as part of the Great Trails State Program.

“Eastern North Carolina and the Carolina coast are some of our state’s greatest assets – and a great draw to bring people to enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This funding will help eastern North Carolina increase tourism, improve quality of life, and introduce more people to our state’s natural beauty.”

“Trails bring incredible benefits to both urban and rural communities, boosting tourism and economic development,” said Pamela B. Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This generous funding, made possible by the N.C. General Assembly, will help transform the state trails system in the Great Trails State.”

The Great Trails State Program was established through the General Assembly in 2023, representing a historic investment of $25 million in North Carolina trails. The program offers matching grants to North Carolina local governments, public authorities, NC Regional Councils of Government, and nonprofit organizations.

These awards include projects at more than 70 local trails throughout the state, helping to solidify North Carolina as the Great Trails State. In eastern North Carolina, 10 local trail projects will benefit from $2,634,785 in Great Trails State Program funding, including designing the South Croatan Highway, reconstruction at Greenfield Park in Wilmington, and enhancing and expanding trails and boardwalks throughout the region. Last week, Governor Stein announced $11 million in funding to create and restore western North Carolina trails.

“The 125 member organizations of the Great Trails State Coalition thank the North Carolina General Assembly for creating and funding the Great Trails State Program,” said Palmer McIntyre, director of the N.C. Great Trails State Coalition. “This visionary investment in all types of trails across the state will deliver transformative economic, health, and quality-of-life benefits for communities of all sizes. The Coalition will continue to work alongside N.C. State Parks to support this program.”

Local communities applied for grants to fund new trail development or to extend existing trails. This includes paved trails or greenways, natural surface trails, biking trails, equestrian trails, and any other type of trail the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recognizes. Projects could include planning and feasibility studies, design and engineering, acquisition of lands for trail development, trail construction, and maintenance of existing trails. Applicants were required to provide matching funds, based on their county tier designation. The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation received 89 applications requesting $28 million, and 79 projects were selected. More than $44.5 million was provided in matching funds for a total trail investment exceeding $69.3 million.

Eastern North Carolina grant recipients and amounts: