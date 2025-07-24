Osman Kent Appointed Chairman of TEOM – Stealth Deep Tech Platform Pioneering Ambient 3D Sensing for Physical AI

Osman Kent, TEOM Chairman TEOM logo

Co-founder of GPU pioneer 3Dlabs and VC partner at Atlantic Bridge joins UK start-up TEOM as Non-Executive Chairman to accelerate its dual-use strategy

Physical AI is set to transform industrial and defence applications. The world is only beginning to uncover its potential, and TEOM has a foundational capability to power that transformation.” — Osman Kent, TEOM Chairman

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth-mode deep tech start-up TEOM today announced the appointment of veteran British tech entrepreneur Osman Kent as its Non-Executive Chairman. The appointment marks a key milestone for TEOM as it builds momentum in the emerging Physical AI space, following successful technology pilots with partners in Germany and Japan.

TEOM is developing a dual-use industrial and defence platform centred around a proprietary ambient volumetric sensor – aiming to become the de facto world-view platform for Physical AI applications.

Osman Kent brings decades of experience founding, scaling, and exiting deep tech ventures across both sides of the Atlantic. He is best known as the co-founder and CEO of 3Dlabs, a pioneering British company credited as one of the inventors of the GPU. 3Dlabs was the first GPU firm to reach a near-$1 billion valuation on Nasdaq, and its ground-breaking work on programmable shaders in the 2000s laid the foundations for modern GPGPU computing and, later, AI compute.

Since 2018, Osman has served as a VC partner at Atlantic Bridge Capital, a globally recognised deep tech growth fund with nearly $1.5 billion in assets under management. The firm has backed multiple unicorns, including Nuvia, SambaNova, Navitas, and Vectra. At Atlantic Bridge, Osman focuses on foundational technologies underpinning AI, including semiconductors, sensors, and data infrastructure.

Commenting on his appointment, Osman said: “Each year I evaluate hundreds of deep tech companies worldwide, and only every few years do I find one or two that are truly exceptional – with the potential to become investable in years to come by Atlantic Bridge, which operates as a highly selective late-stage investor.

“TEOM’s technology and vision are beyond disruptive. When asked to become Chairman, I simply couldn’t say no.

“Physical AI is set to transform industrial and defence applications. The world is only beginning to uncover its potential, and TEOM has a foundational capability to power that transformation. This is a rare opportunity to help shape a company at the heart of that shift – and to create significant value.”

Len Schuch, CEO of TEOM, added: “Osman’s track record in building and commercialising early-stage deep tech companies, both as a founder and investor, is second to none. His experience and network will be invaluable as we expand our team and begin fundraising to scale our technology in the Physical AI market.”

Ends

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.