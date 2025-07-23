Joel Carson Named Salt Lake City's #1 Real Estate Agent

Best of Salt Lake City - Best Realtor, Joel Carson

Recognized by Locals for Unmatched Service and Sales Excellence

I've built a good team. We work like a well-oiled machine to ensure a streamlined buying and selling experience for my clients. This enables us to look after their best interests—fully and completely.” — Joel Carson

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a competitive real estate market, trust and client satisfaction are paramount, and Joel Carson has once again proven his unparalleled commitment to both.Every year, the Best of SLC awards asks local residents to choose the very best providers in every category of business. This year, former Naval officer and experienced Realtor, Joel Carson at Utah Real Estate, was named #1.This recognition from Best of SLC follows closely on the heels of RealTrends also naming Joel as Utah's #1 Real Estate Agent in 2024, ranking him #30 nationwide, underscoring his consistent excellence.Carson's remarkable performance in 2024 saw him close 206 transactions with a personal gross sales record exceeding $156 million. While these impressive figures speak to his market dominance, the core of this recognition stems from his unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.Joel Carson has a 4.9 star rating on Google reviews. Most of the reviews are 5-star reviews.Clients call out traits like honesty, smooth processes, stress-free processes, attention to detail, and a commitment to going above and beyond, whether he has served as a buyers' agent or as a seller's agent.Some customers say they wouldn't consider buying or selling a home without him being involved.As a Certified Military Relocation Professional, he's even highly adept at helping customers find homes when they're trying to purchase a home while physically out of the state or out of the country.Joel says he doesn't do it alone. I've built systems. More importantly, I've built a good team. We work like a well-oiled machine to ensure a streamlined buying and selling experience for my clients. This enables us to look after their best interests—fully and completely.Joel is a lifelong Salt Lake City resident who knows the neighborhoods and suburbs around the area like the back of his hand. He knows what makes each location unique and what might appeal to each individual buyer. He also knows how to market each home to appeal to those sorts of buyers.The Best of SLC is the largest and most trusted "best of" awards program in Utah. They do not charge a fee to enter, and spending money with them does not influence results. Both small and large companies have an equal chance to win awards, and the awards panel checks online reviews and BBB ratings to help validate votes. They receive over 100,000 votes per year. To learn more about the program, visit https://bestofslc.com ABOUTJoel Carson is an accomplished real estate professional with 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success spanning over two decades. As the CEO and Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate, he has built a reputation for providing top-notch real estate services to clients across Utah. Carson's passion for the industry and strategic acumen have positioned him as a true leader in the field. To learn more about Joel Carson, visit https://joelcarson.com ABOUT UTAH REAL ESTATEUtah Real Estate is a boutique brokerage serving clients throughout Utah. The company's mission is to provide the highest service and expertise.

