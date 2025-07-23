Murray, Sen & Associates LLP Stands Ready to Help Saskatchewan SMEs Unlock New 45% Investment Tax Credit

Discover how Murray, Sen & Associates helps Saskatchewan SMEs access the new 45% Investment Tax Credit with expert tax planning and compliance support.

SASKATOON , SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murray, Sen & Associates LLP, a leading accounting firm serving Saskatchewan’s small and medium-sized businesses, welcomes the introduction of the new Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Investment Tax Credit. This landmark initiative offers a 45% non-refundable tax credit on eligible equity investments into qualifying Saskatchewan companies between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2028.

This new credit arrives at a crucial time for Saskatchewan entrepreneurs looking to scale operations and attract local investment. Under the program, SMEs with 5–49 employees and at least 50% Saskatchewan-based staffing can leverage investor funding to grow, while investors gain substantial tax relief.

Supporting Businesses Beyond the Headlines

While the credit offers unprecedented opportunities, Murray, Sen & Associates emphasizes that accessing and maximizing these incentives isn’t automatic. Companies will need clear, organized financial records, properly structured equity arrangements, and rigorous documentation to meet eligibility and avoid costly compliance missteps.

“This credit can be transformative for small and medium-sized businesses, but only if they’re prepared to navigate the regulatory and tax complexities involved,” says Vandana Sen, CPA and Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP. “Our team specializes in helping Saskatchewan businesses get investment-ready and claim every dollar they’re entitled to.”

How Murray, Sen & Associates Can Help

As trusted advisors to hundreds of entrepreneurs across Saskatchewan, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP offers tailored services to support SMEs throughout the lifecycle of this incentive:



✅ Tax Planning and Eligibility Assessments

- Confirm your business meets the criteria for the SME Investment Tax Credit

- Evaluate your corporate structure to ensure compliance

✅ Financial Statement Preparation & Assurance

- Prepare accurate, up-to-date financials investors can rely on

- Demonstrate your eligibility clearly to both investors and the CRA

✅ Transaction Structuring & Advisory

- Design investment agreements that satisfy program rules

- Advise on share issuance, equity valuation, and reporting obligations

✅ Filing and Compliance Support

- Prepare and submit necessary tax forms and credit applications

- Maintain compliance over the three-year program period

✅ Investor Communication & Reporting

- Equip your investors with the documentation they need to claim their tax credits

- Support periodic reporting and audit readiness

About Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

Located in Saskatoon, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is a full-service accounting firm dedicated to empowering small and medium enterprises. With decades of experience in tax planning, financial reporting, and business advisory, the firm is known for guiding Saskatchewan entrepreneurs through changing tax environments and growth milestones.

Why Now?

Saskatchewan’s private capital investment has surged in recent years, creating both opportunities and pressures for local SMEs to modernize and expand. The new credit positions forward-thinking businesses to attract funding and reinvest in equipment, hiring, and innovation. Murray, Sen & Associates LLP stands ready to help clients seize this moment with confidence.

Contact: Vandana Sen

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

700, 230 – 22nd Street, East Saskatoon, SK S7K 0E9

Phone: 306-653-7800, 866-759-8433

Email: vsen@murraysen.ca

Website: https://saskatoonaccountant.ca/

