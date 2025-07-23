SARAH ZOHAR SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Sarah Zohar will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Zohar was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Sarah Zohar will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Sarah Zohar as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over a decade of experience in the design and build industry, Sarah Zohar has established herself as a leading expert in her field. As the Owner and Lead Interior Designer at Sarah Z Designs, she is known for transforming high-end residential spaces into luxurious, functional sanctuaries.Sarah's expertise spans interior design, architecture, construction, CAD drafting, detailed installations, and luxury home building. She is celebrated for delivering exceptional, personalized design solutions that reflect each client's unique needs and aesthetic.Passionate about enhancing her clients' lifestyles through thoughtful design, Sarah draws inspiration from nature, fashion, food, architecture, science, and travel. Her ability to seamlessly blend beauty, functionality, wellness, and innovation has positioned her as a top-tier leader in the industry. Fluent in multiple languages and experienced with international clientele, Sarah's artistic vision and vibrant approach continue to set her apart as one of the most forward-thinking and influential designers in the field.Before embarking on her career path, Sarah graduated from the Art Institute of Ft Lauderdale, where she developed her foundation in design and honed her skills. She has worked on exclusive projects in Miami and Broward counties, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, and Sunny Isles Beach, as well as secondary homes in New York City, The Hamptons, and Deal, NJ.Throughout her illustrious career, Sarah Zohar has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year, as well as her most recent honor for the Empowered Woman Award.Looking back, Sarah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.sarahzdesigns.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

