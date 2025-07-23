From Innovation to Intelligence: InDev Transforms Brand to Advance Federal Missions

InDev logo

Indev, a leading provider of transformative technology solutions, announces its official rebrand to InDev (Intelligent Development).

Our refreshed brand and realigned services send a clear message: we’re building intelligently, and we’re building for the mission” — Brett Albro, Co-founder and Partner

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InDev, a leading provider of transformative technology solutions to national security and transportation government agencies, proudly announces its official rebrand to InDev (Intelligent Development). This change marks an evolution in the company’s identity and reflects a deeper commitment to helping federal agencies meet their mission goals with intelligent, integrated solutions.“This represents more than a name – it’s a shift in mindset,” said Brett Albro, Co-founder and Partner. “We’ve embraced a new era where automation, AI, and data-driven insights are essential to public sector innovation. Intelligent Development allows us to deliver meaningful impact where it matters most: our customer’s mission.”The rebranding coincides with a strategic pivot in InDev’s service delivery model. The company has transitioned from siloed offerings, such as Agile Transformation, Cloud Enablement, and Cybersecurity, to three comprehensive mission-aligned domains:Mission Automation & AI Enablement – Empowering agencies with smart automation tools and AI capabilities to enhance efficiency and responsiveness.Mission Data & Analytics – Unlocking actionable insights from complex data to support smarter decision-making.Mission Technology Modernization – Accelerating federal IT transformation through scalable solutions, modern application development, and DevSecOps automation.This realignment is designed to address the growing demand for holistic, outcome-based federal solutions that scale across programs and teams. By focusing on mission outcomes rather than individual service offerings, InDev strengthens its position as a trusted partner in public sector transformation.“Our refreshed brand and realigned services send a clear message: we’re building intelligently, and we’re building for the mission,” added Co-founder Brett Albro. “We look forward to continuing our work alongside our national security and transportation customers, delivering results that matter.”About InDevAt InDev, we are redefining Intelligent Development—delivering forward-thinking, mission-driven technology solutions that empower national security and transportation agencies to modernize, automate, and innovate with confidence. We go beyond the status quo, thinking creatively and providing impactful, non-traditional solutions that drive federal technology transformation. Our team harnesses the power of AI-driven automation, mission analytics, and cloud-native technologies to create agile, secure, and efficient enterprises that are built for the future. We bring a deep passion in our clients’ missions and understand the challenges they face in serving the American people.For more information about Indev visit https://www.indev.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.