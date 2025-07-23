Justin Jennings, Founder of Stellar Analytics, Reaffirms Focus on Small Business Enablement

Justin Jennings Vercepta logo

Justin Jennings reaffirms commitment to empowering small businesses with modern, real-time tools.

Small business owners shouldn’t have to work harder just to be seen and understood. The right tools should already exist for them.” — Justin Jennings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Jennings , founder of Stellar Analytics and architect behind review intelligence platform Vercepta , today reaffirmed his commitment to equipping small businesses with enterprise-level tools.While small business owners make up a massive portion of the economy, most are left behind when it comes to practical technology. Jennings is focused on closing that gap by building systems that deliver real-time visibility and actionable data in a way that actually fits how these businesses operate.“We’re here to level the playing field,” Jennings said. “Small business owners shouldn’t have to work harder just to be seen and understood. The right tools should already exist for them.”Vercepta is the first product developed under Stellar’s software branch and is designed to help business owners monitor public reviews, detect patterns, and respond quickly to shifts in sentiment. Jennings says the platform reflects a broader belief: that smaller teams should have access to clear, reliable infrastructure without needing an agency or a marketing department to manage it.About Stellar AnalyticsStellar Analytics is a New York based data analytics firm specializing in insight driven solutions for businesses. Through a combination of consulting expertise and proprietary product development, the firm helps organizations navigate complex data challenges and make smarter, more informed decisions. Stellar Analytics is committed to advancing the use of data as a strategic asset, enabling its partners to adapt, grow, and compete in a rapidly evolving environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.