AI Historian Shakes Up Global Film Scene with Triple Festival Selection.
Independent Filmmaker Earns Triple Selection at Lift-Off Global Network for Groundbreaking Historical Shorts.
His short films — “What They Never Told You About the Black Vikings,” “How the Swarthy Germanic Tribes Evolved into the Holy Roman Empire,” and “Banished Princesses: Not Every Princess Lived Happily Ever After” — were each selected for Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions Volume 7, a global showcase of emerging voices in cinema.
Austin’s work is redefining historical storytelling with a bold lens that centers forgotten Black and indigenous narratives, merging deep research with AI-enhanced visuals to reimagine the past.
“History wasn’t lost — it was edited,” says Austin. “These stories matter. And now the world is starting to listen.”
The films are part of a growing portfolio that blends bold storytelling, deep research, and visual restoration, challenging mainstream historical narratives with a fresh, cinematic perspective. All three films, along with upcoming titles, can be viewed on Film Freeway under Sal Austin: https://filmfreeway.com/SalAustin
