Dr. Tonia Phanor Releases Transformative New Book: Win with Words: Change Your World by Changing Your Words

Dr. Tonia Phanor sharing her message of empowerment and faith through her book Win with Words.”

Join Dr. Tonia Phanor at The Pink Lion Jazz Club for the launch of her new book, Win with Words—a guide to faith-filled, purpose-driven communication.

Your words hold power—power to build, bless, and break through. Rise, speak, and shape your world with intention.” — Dr. Tonia Phanor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned global communication expert and leadership strategist Dr. Tonia East Phanor invites the public to join her for an inspiring afternoon as she signs copies of her powerful new book, Win with Words: Change Your World by Changing Your Words, at Dr. Auntie Urs D.’s Book Signing Experience, hosted at the stylish and soulful Pink Lion Jazz Club (8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest, GA) at 11:30 AM.

Tickets are available now at www.hercallingcommerce.com.

In Win with Words, Dr. Phanor delivers a compelling guide for leaders, visionaries, and everyday people who desire to transform their personal and professional lives through intentional, faith-rooted communication. Rooted in real-life stories and practical wisdom, readers will explore topics such as:

Reframing self-doubt and learning to speak life over yourself

Navigating hard conversations with clarity and confidence

Cultivating stronger relationships in work, life, and faith

Leading with purpose, compassion, and conviction

Chapters like “The Power of Your Words” and “Purpose in Pain” offer readers tools to heal, grow, and lead more powerfully—one intentional word at a time.

Dr. Phanor brings a uniquely global lens to her work, having lived and worked in Japan, Italy, South Africa, and across the U.S. Her leadership development work has impacted powerhouse organizations including The Walt Disney Company, Meta, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Justice, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and more. Through workshops and speaking engagements, she helps professionals find their voice and become effective, impactful communicators.

Join Dr. Phanor for this unforgettable book signing experience filled with empowerment, connection, and inspiration.

Event Details:

What: Win with Words Book Signing Experience with Dr. Tonia Phanor

When: Saturday, August 2, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Where: The Pink Lion Jazz Club – 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest, GA

Tickets: www.hercallingcommerce.com

Start your journey to powerful, purpose-filled communication—purchase your copy today at www.winwithwordsbook.com.

About Dr. Tonia East Phanor

Dr. Tonia Phanor helps leaders and teams think and speak on a global level. With a background in international living and a passion for faith-based communication, her warm yet strategic approach empowers people to lead with confidence and clarity. Her clients include top-tier brands and government institutions, and her impact continues to grow through books, workshops, and speaking engagements.

For interviews, media requests, or more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.