DSB Unveils EDGE 2.0 – A New Era of Opportunity!

DOVER, Del. – The EDGE Grant Competition is back, revamped and reimagined! Welcome its successor, EDGE 2.0, an updated, supercharged competition for $1.15M in grant funding to help take small businesses to the next level of success.

EDGE stands for Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion. It is the Delaware Division of Small Business’ (DSB) flagship funding program, which has distributed nearly $8.0M to 120 small businesses in the last six years.

“After months of thoughtful conversations, we are excited to finally share the details about EDGE 2.0,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “This modern version of EDGE creates clear pathways to scale, driven by collaboration with resource partners across Delaware’s innovation ecosystem.”

“Delaware small businesses are integral to our economy, and we’re committed to supporting them every step of the way,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “EDGE 2.0 will make it easier for new businesses to apply and add a new level of funding flexibility, opening doors to more Delaware entrepreneurs and making it easier for small businesses in every community to thrive.”

EDGE 2.0 still features two established tracks – Entrepreneur and STEM – but it now includes a dynamic pitch competition where finalists compete for scaled, flexible funding based on the strength of their pitch and application.

What’s New?

There is a new online submission process.

process. There is no set number of winners , and no set amount awarded to each one.

, and to each one. More Money – Entrepreneur track: Up to $400K total available (60% increase in funding), STEM track: Up to $750K total available (50% increase in funding).

– Entrepreneur track: Up to $400K total available (60% increase in funding), STEM track: Up to $750K total available (50% increase in funding). Up to 10 Entrepreneur finalists and up to 8 STEM finalists will be selected to pitch.

and finalists will be selected to pitch. Finalists and awardees will receive additional post-pitch in-kind services and/or award supports to help them grow. These supports will include memberships to networking organizations and expedited pathways to DSB funding programs and more.

and/or award supports to help them grow. These supports will include memberships to networking organizations and expedited pathways to DSB funding programs and more. Businesses that employ 15 or fewer full-time employees (2 PT = 1 FT) and have fewer than $700K in assets are now eligible to apply.

What remains the same? EDGE 2.0 remains focused on helping Delaware business owners who want to start a new business or who have been around for less than seven years. This is when most small businesses need the most support. Additionally, businesses must be majority located (51% or more) in Delaware.

A webinar on how to fill out the EDGE application including proposal templates will be held Wednesday August 6, at 10 a.m. Register at de.gov/edge or at bit.ly/45ieXQ.

Applications for EDGE 2.0 are being accepted from Aug. 8 – Sept. 4. Support materials including the proposal templates, scoring rubric, and the recordings of informational webinars, will be placed on de.gov/edge in the next two weeks.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to work with a DSB Regional Business Manager for initial guidance and then feedback on how to improve their application before submission.

Funding for EDGE 2.0 can be used for purchasing equipment that can increase production capacity, improving building infrastructure, obtaining rental space (purchasing property is not an eligible expense), or contracting for website design or a marketing campaign to help acquire more customers.

EDGE 2.0 is built to back bold ideas—and the people ready to lead them. Learn more at de.gov/edge today!

###

The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and Office of Supplier Diversity.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6802; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov