ViaPath Technologies Partners with Promising People, LLC to Launch VR Trades Training for Incarcerated Individuals

ViaPath Technologies partners with Promising People to launch innovative VR trades training for the incarcerated, enhancing education and reducing recidivism.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global leader in technology solutions designed to support the successful reintegration of incarcerated individuals, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Promising People, LLC, to introduce an innovative Virtual Reality education program within correctional facilities nationwide.

Promising People is the only VR-skilled-trades training and educational tool available for use in locations with or without internet. Promising People offers over 20 unique and interactive trades training and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Students interact with videos and engage in Virtual Reality simulations with multilingual options. As the exclusive VR education provider for ViaPath, Promising People’s unique content enables students to explore three distinct reintegration paths, offering flexible options tailored to their individual needs. Upon completion of the training, students will be able to:

● Sit for an industry-recognized certification exam and enter the job market immediately.

● Join an apprenticeship program with full semester credit.

● Continue their education as a stackable credential towards an Associate Degree program (with available 15+ credit hours).

“We are committed to reducing recidivism by equipping students with the necessary credentials to thrive in competitive employment,” said Deb Alderson, President & Chief Executive Officer, ViaPath Technologies. “This partnership represents a significant step toward ensuring that justice-involved individuals can successfully compete for jobs and obtain the skills required for a successful future.”

This collaboration features the American High School (AHS) program, a recognized educational initiative under the Promising People umbrella, designed to meet students at their learning levels and grant them an accredited AHS high school diploma upon completion. By providing an accessible path to education, the program aims to empower returning citizens with self-esteem and a vital competitive edge in today’s job market, where US Bureau of Labor Statistics data demonstrates that employees with a high school diploma typically earn 25% more than employees who just have a General Education Development (GED) diploma.

With over 600,000 tablets installed in prisons and jails throughout the United States, incarcerated individuals with access to a ViaPath Inspire™ tablet can engage with the American High School program to work toward or complete their high school diploma. Research indicates that individuals with higher levels of education face a reduced risk of recidivism. Over the past two decades, American High School has awarded thousands of diplomas, utilizing a flexible learning model that resonates with today’s learners.

“At Promising People, we are dedicated to radically reducing recidivism through scalable technologies that rapidly provide returning citizens with essential skills,” stated Dr. John Evans, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Promising People, LLC. “Our education systems operate asynchronously, allowing students to progress at their own pace and in their own environments. We look forward to working with ViaPath to scale this learning system throughout the US, and we take pride in partnering with ViaPath and applaud their innovative approach to this critical issue.”

ViaPath’s tablets are expertly designed to meet the unique needs of correctional facilities, featuring enhancements such as dual headphone jacks and multiple charging options that address common points of failure, ensuring durability and consistent use. A suite of proprietary security measures—including fortified charging systems, secure software, and network configurations—protects against potential threats, creating a safe technological environment for educational use.

