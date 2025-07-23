Lt. Col. Robert LeJeune promoted to colonel in Wyoming National Guard Ceremony

By Joseph Coslett

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – With a deep sense of pride in the air, friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen gathered inside the Wyoming Military Department auditorium on July 21, 2025, to witness Lt. Col. Robert LeJeune take the next step in his distinguished career, promotion to the rank of colonel in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

As the crowd settled into their seats, the soft hum of anticipation filled the room. The official party entered to a standing audience, and the National Anthem played with solemn reverence. A heartfelt invocation was delivered, calling attention to the weight of leadership and the legacy of service that accompanies a new rank.

Maj. Eric Jacobs served as master of ceremonies, setting a warm tone. He introduced the official party: Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, The Adjutant General of Wyoming, and Brig. Gen. Edward Lewis, Land Component Commander, both of whom have worked alongside LeJeune throughout his career.

A spontaneous round of applause broke out when LeJeune’s name was called. His family, wife and daughter, in keeping with military tradition, flowers were presented to both, recognizing the essential role of family in a service member’s success.

Porter then took the front of the stage with Lejeune standing beside him, reflecting on LeJeune’s career with admiration. Colonel LeJeune’s promotion is not just about what he’s done, Porter said. It’s about the trust we place in his ability to lead, develop others, and continue serving with honor. Promotions like this reaffirm the strength of our force.

With the audience again rising to their feet, the promotion order was read aloud, invoking the trust and confidence of the Secretaries of the Army. In a joyful moment, his wife and daughter pinned the black eagle rank insignia to LeJeune’s uniform—an emotional reminder of the sacrifices and support behind every milestone.

The crowd took their seats once more as LeJeune raised his right hand and repeated the Oath of Office, reaffirming his commitment to the Constitution and the mission of the Army National Guard.

When it was his turn to speak, LeJeune delivered humble, sincere remarks, thanking his mentors, peers, subordinates, and especially his family.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army Song, voices joining in a proud chorus, followed by warm congratulations and handshakes in the foyer outside the auditorium.

This ceremony wasn’t just about a promotion; it is a reminder of what it means to serve and stand together as a Guard family.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, promotes Lt. Col. Robert Lejeune, Wyoming Army Guard chief of staff, to colonel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 21, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, promotes Lt. Col. Robert Lejeune, Wyoming Army Guard chief of staff, to colonel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 21, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, promotes Lt. Col. Robert Lejeune, Wyoming Army Guard chief of staff, to colonel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 21, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leanna Russell)