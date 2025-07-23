Artelize Announces AI-Driven Platform to Support Audience Growth for Live Events

Artelize launches tools to help live events boost ticket sales, retention, and visibility, with $1.5M in funding to fuel global expansion.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artelize , a Denmark-based technology company founded by former opera performers, has launched an AI-powered platform designed to improve audience engagement and data-driven growth for the global live events industry Developed in response to growing challenges faced by event organizers, Artelize’s platform consolidates event listings, provides real-time insights, and helps organizers better understand and retain their audiences. The startup has already cataloged over 2 million live event pages and aims to become a central discovery and intelligence hub for the $45 billion global industry.“Many existing platforms only list events,” said Sune Hjerrild, CEO and Co-founder of Artelize. “Our goal is to offer tools that empower organizers with meaningful data and insights to increase their reach and build lasting relationships with audiences.”Artelize is currently used by early adopters such as Fort Worth Opera and Bay Philharmonic. Organizers report increased ticket sales and improved audience visibility since adopting the platform.Backed by angel investors including Tesla co-founders Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Artelize has opened a $1.5 million funding round to support further platform development and international growth.The company’s goal is to reach $3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) while helping reshape how audiences connect with the performing arts, concerts, and cultural events.For more information, visit www.artelize.com

