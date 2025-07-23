ZwitterCo Expands Portfolio of the Industry’s Most Fouling-Resistant Membranes with Elevation, Evolution, and Expedition

ZwitterCo Team Member Installing Elevation RO Membrane ZwitterCo Team Member Installing Evolution Membrane ZwitterCo System with Expedition Superfiltration Membranes ZwitterCo Team Working with Landfill Leachate Customer in France ZwitterCo Logo

Introducing a new era of sustainable membranes for food processing and industrial water reuse & wastewater treatment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZwitterCo, a global leader in advanced membranes for challenging separations, has unveiled three distinct product families—Evolution, Elevation, and Expedition—designed to address the most pressing filtration needs across food processing, water reuse, and hard-to-treat industrial wastewater.Each product family is tailored to a critical industrial use-case that is underserved by traditional filtration technologies. These applications span a wide range of use cases. In food and product concentration, membrane cleaning is simplified, reducing operational complexity. In other areas, these advanced membranes increase production time and enable direct filtration of oily wastewater – without biology or daily in-line chemical dosing. All three families are united by ZwitterCo’s breakthrough zwitterionic membrane technology, which delivers the industry’s highest resistance to organic fouling and can help industrial manufacturers reduce costs, increase reliability, and improve their water footprint.“Water touches every industry and ensuring that our manufacturing economy has access to clean water and can grow sustainably is one of the defining challenges of our time.” Said Alex Rappaport, CEO and Co-Founder of ZwitterCo. “Since our very first installation started up, we knew that ZwitterCo would need products and solutions as diverse as the different separation and wastewater treatment objectives that our industrial customers were solving for. With increasing water scarcity and regulatory requirements, we’re proud to share how we’ve put zwitterionic technology to work in three distinct membrane product families, each designed to help industries make progress toward more efficient, resilient, and sustainable growth.” Evolution membranes are designed for food and dairy processors seeking to maximize production time, cut cleaning costs, and meet sustainability targets, Evolution membranes shorten cleaning programs by an hour or more, eliminate enzyme cleaning steps, and reduce water and chemical use by more than 50%. Designed as direct replacements for industry-standard elements, Evolution membranes integrate seamlessly into existing systems, helping food and dairy processors upgrade performance without any system modifications or new capital investments. Elevation membranes are a one-for-one substitution for conventional membranes used to treat or reuse wastewater that is affected by organics. Built with ZwitterShield™ technology, they offer the industry’s highest tolerance to oil & grease, TOC, and COD—while enabling up to 80% fewer cleanings and as much as 90% lower chemical costs. With fast recovery and stable performance, Elevation keeps membrane systems running longer, even under variable conditions. Expedition membranes are rugged, industrial products designed for years of service in the toughest wastewater and process applications. They are built to handle extreme levels of FOG, COD, and other organics and are backed by ZwitterCo’s unique extended warranties and comprehensive service plans. With Expedition membranes, complex wastewater treatment and reuse applications can be simplified down to direct filtration solutions that avoid the risk of biological upsets or chemically-laden waste streams, dramatically lowering costs and increasing operating reliability.About ZwitterCoZwitterCo is the global leader in membrane solutions for challenging separations, helping industries treat complex wastewater, purify water for reuse, and maximize efficiency in food processing applications. The company leverages its breakthrough zwitterionic chemistry to build membranes with unprecedented fouling resistance, overcoming the longest-standing limitation with traditional filtration. Manufacturers in more than 20 countries across food and beverage, agricultural, and industrial sectors rely on ZwitterCo’s membrane solutions to achieve their most ambitious sustainability and growth targets.Media Contact: Christy Harner, VP of Marketing, charner@zwitterco.com

