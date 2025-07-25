CogniAgent Announces Early Access Program for Groundbreaking Conversational AI Platform

Be among the first to deploy autonomous, voice-ready AI agents that work like your smartest teammates

We unlock intelligent automation for every department. Whether you’re qualifying leads, managing operations, or analyzing business data, CogniAgent helps you launch high-performing AI agents.” — Oleh Puhach, Head of Marketing at CogniAgent

PAPHOS, CYPRUS, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogniAgent, a new enterprise-grade conversational AI platform for building and deploying autonomous AI agents, today announced the opening of its Early Access Waitlist. The platform is designed to support business automation across departments, including sales, marketing, operations, finance, and customer service, without requiring code or technical expertise.Developed to address increasing demand for AI-driven process automation, CogniAgent enables organizations to design and deploy intelligent agents capable of performing complex, multi-step workflows. Unlike traditional chatbots or scripted automation tools, CogniAgent uses cognitive models that adapt in real time, understand natural language, respond to sentiment, and integrate directly with existing business systems.The Early Access Program, launching ahead of the general availability release later this year, offers qualified organizations an opportunity to test the platform’s capabilities at no cost for a limited period. Participants will gain access to all core features, including voice-based interaction, task automation, workflow orchestration, and integration with more than 2,700 software applications.Key features include:✓ 6 months of the Pro Plan free – from August 1, 2025, through January 2026✓ 7-day Voice AI trial – test phone call automation risk-free✓ No user limits – onboard your entire team✓ Unlimited workflows, tasks & automations – scale without restrictions✓ 2,700+ app integrations – connect your entire tech stack instantly✓ Premium AI models – access the latest and most powerful AIEarly Access participants will receive six months of complimentary use of the platform’s Pro Plan, along with a 7-day trial of its Voice AI capabilities. There are no user limits during the trial period, and teams can deploy unlimited workflows and automations.Use cases for the platform span a range of business functions:- Sales: Lead qualification, CRM updates, scheduling- Marketing: Campaign orchestration, content workflows- Operations: Resource planning, project coordination- Finance: Invoice processing, audit support- Customer Experience: Ticket triage, escalation handling- Logistics: Shipment tracking, dispatch automation- Human Resources: Onboarding, policy communication- Knowledge Management: Research synthesis, data extractionCogniAgent works by transforming organizational data, process documentation, and standard operating procedures into dynamic agents that learn over time. The system is designed to reduce the need for manual intervention, improve task efficiency, and minimize reliance on engineering resources.Organizations interested in participating in the Early Access Program can join the waitlist at [website].About PlatformCogniAgent is an AI agent builder that enables businesses to set up and deploy autonomous agents capable of executing complex workflows across departments. By leveraging cognitive models, real-time adaptability, and seamless integration, CogniAgent empowers organizations to automate processes efficiently and responsibly.

