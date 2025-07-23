Endoscopes Market to Grow at 7.1% CAGR Through 2031, Driven by Cancer Diagnostics and Tech Advances

Endoscopes Market

Demand surges for endoscopic tools as early cancer detection and minimally invasive procedures gain ground globally.

Endoscopy continues to revolutionize cancer diagnosis, offering precision, speed, and minimally invasive solutions.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endoscopes Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast 2024-2031Endoscopy is a medical procedure used to view the internal organs and structures of the body with the help of a device known as an endoscope. This instrument is a slender, flexible tube equipped with a light and a camera at its tip, allowing real-time images of the body's interior to be displayed on a monitor. Endoscopy is commonly performed to diagnose unexplained symptoms and can also assist in carrying out minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, it is often used to collect tissue samples (biopsies) for further examination.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/endoscopes-market Endoscopes Market Driver:Rising Cancer Prevalence Driving Growth in the Endoscopy MarketThe increasing global incidence of cancer is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the endoscopy market. Endoscopic procedures including laryngoscopy, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, and colonoscopy are widely utilized in the early detection and diagnosis of various cancers.Among the most commonly diagnosed cancers are breast, lung, prostate, colorectal, skin (melanoma), bladder, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney, endometrial, leukemia, pancreatic, thyroid, and liver cancers. These types often require diagnostic support through endoscopic techniques to confirm the presence and extent of disease.In the United States, cancer statistics indicate approximately 439.2 new cases and 163.5 deaths per 100,000 individuals annually. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, Cancer Research UK reports over 360,000 new cancer cases each year equivalent to nearly 990 diagnoses every day. Projections suggest cancer incidence across all types will rise by 2% between 2014 and 2035, reaching 742 cases per 100,000 people. In 2015 alone, the UK recorded around 183,000 new cases in men and approximately 177,000 in women.This rising cancer burden underscores the increasing demand for diagnostic tools like endoscopy, which play a critical role in early detection and improved patient outcomes.Endoscopes Market Segments:• By Product Type (Rigid Endoscopes (Laparoscopes, Arthroscopes, Cystoscopes, Neuroendoscopes), Flexible Endoscopes (Upper gastrointestinal endoscopes (Colonoscopes, Bronchoscopes, Sigmoidoscopes)), Capsule Endoscopes, Disposable Endoscopes, Robot Assisted Endoscopes)• By Procedures (Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopes, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Bronchoscopy)• By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Endoscopes Market Regional Share:The global endoscopes market is segmented into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America currently leads the market, largely due to the rising incidence of cancer in the United States. According to the National Cancer Institute, there were approximately 1.73 million new cancer cases and over 600,000 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. in 2018.This growing cancer burden is driving demand for diagnostic tools such as endoscopes. Additionally, continuous product innovation is supporting market growth—such as the launch of the 700 Series Endoscopes by FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. in July 2018.Europe holds the second-largest share of the global endoscopes market, supported by strong government initiatives and new product introductions. In March 2019, the Scottish Government launched an Endoscopy Action Plan with a £6 million investment to enhance cancer diagnostics. This plan aims to reduce waiting times for patients with suspected cancer through improved access to advanced technologies, more clinics, and staff training.Furthermore, product innovation continues to boost the regional market for example, PENTAX Medical introduced the DEFINA HD pulmonology endoscopy system in July 2016, offering advanced imaging and maneuverability for better diagnostic outcomes.Endoscopes Market - Top Companies:Top Companies are Olympus Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Cook Medical.Industry Recent Developments:• Olympus gets CE for three AI-driven toolsIn October 2024, Olympus received CE-Mark approval under MDR regulations for its AI-based endoscopy solutions: CADDIE, CADU, and SMARTIBD. These are components of its upcoming Intelligent Endoscopy Ecosystem, scheduled for full EMEA launch in early 2025.• PENTAX Medical’s i20c endoscopes get FDA 510(k) greenlightIn December 2024, Hoya-owned PENTAX Medical gained FDA 510(k) clearance for new models in the i20c Video Endoscope Series including the slim EC34-i20cL and EG27-i20c alongside the INSPIRA™ EPK-i8020c 4K video processor.Related Reports:

