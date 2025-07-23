Programmatic Display Market Predicted to Hit USD 825.1 billion by 2032, with a 33.6% CAGR

Programmatic Display Market

Growth in adoption of smartphones and improved communication networks drive the growth of the global programmatic display market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programmatic display refers to a set of technologies that enables advertisers to post online display adverts in front of potential consumers while they browse publisher sites that contain the advertising. With the help of programmatic display advertising solutions, adverts can be placed at specific times of the day or on specific sites when these target users are online.According to the report, the global programmatic display market generated $46.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $825.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 347 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A68862 Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks, and increase in advertising spending on digital media across various industries drive the market growth. In addition, proliferation of social media primarily drives the growth of the market. However, rise in adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, the emergence of advertising automation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.By type, the online video segment acquired the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue, owing to increase in video streaming on the internet, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for online video advertising to reach large number of consumers. The mobile video segment is estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 37.6% throughout the forecast period, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition.By channel, the RTB segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global programmatic display market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by the market 2032, owing to the simplified ad space allotment in private marketplaces. The PMP segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 48.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for de-centralized and independent ad spaces.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/programmatic-display-market/purchase-options Region-wise, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments.Leading Market PlayersAppNexus Inc.Verizon Communications Inc.DataXu Inc.Google Inc.Adobe Systems IncorporatedAdformRubicon Project Inc.Rocket Fuel Inc.MediaMathCONNEXITYThe report analyzes these key players in the global programmatic display market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, and partnerships to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and analysis of the programmatic display trend. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of numerous factors, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, the competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the bargaining power of buyers on the programmatic display market share.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A68862 Other Trending Report:1. AI in Video Games Market2. AI Text Generator Market3. Post Production MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.