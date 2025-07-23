Indian Institute of Management Lucknow invites Applications for blended MBA Tailored to Mid-Career Professionals

IIML campus IIML Logo

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has launched a new blended Master of Business Administration (bMBA) program, designed specifically for working professionals and entrepreneurs aiming to accelerate their career growth.Aligned with IIM Lucknow's flagship Post Graduate Program, the “blended” format of this program will combine online and in-person modules, offering flexibility to learn remotely while benefiting from immersive campus interactions for better learning experience.For mid-level professionals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and other neighboring countries, the program will provide access to world class management education. It will be a mix of compulsory foundational courses in the first year and electives such as Strategy, Finance, Marketing, ITS, Operations and Supply chain management, and HR, in the second year. A Capstone project at the end will provide participants with a hands-on opportunity to apply classroom learning to real-world global challenges.Ø Application close date: 18th August 2025Ø Online Interviews: 4th week of August to 3rd week of September 2025For further information about application process, visitWhy choose IIM Lucknow’s bMBA program?With the credo “Lead Smarter: Anytime, Anywhere through flexible, future-ready learning,” the key features of this program include:Ø Modular and integrated structure for balanced academic rigor with professional commitmentsØ Application-oriented learningØ Training in emerging tools, technologies, and managerial frameworksØ Focus on developing ethical, responsible leaders in the global contextParticipants of the program will benefit from case-based teaching, hands-on exercises on various software, and project work. Additionally, group discussions will encourage both knowledge acquisition and development of practical skills in communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.Eligibility criteria and Admission ProcessØ Minimum of three years of full-time work experienceØ Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA)Ø Recognised by Indian/foreign university or Association of Indian UniversitiesØ Minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPAØ Candidate must be at least 24 years oldØ Valid CAT/ GRE/ GMAT/ GMAT score (valid for last 5 years)Candidate shortlisting will be done by the Institute based on their academic profile, test scores, and work experience, followed by an online interview for final selection.Speaking about the importance of launching bMBA program, Prof. Sanjay Singh, Dean (Programme), IIM Lucknow, said, “The programme blends academic rigor with flexibility, allowing participants to learn from IIM Lucknow’s world-class faculty through live online classes. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to making high-quality management education accessible, adaptable, and aligned with the dynamic needs of today’s business leaders. We look forward to welcoming a diverse cohort, including professionals from India and neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, to this unique learning journey.”

