Loose Moissanite Unveils Engagement Ring Collection with A Gift – A Stud Earrings to Match the Promise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loose Moissanite, a trusted name in fine Moissanite jewelry, proudly announces its newest offering: The Moissanite Engagement Ring Collection — now paired with a complimentary Moissanite stud earring. For couples placing an order between 23 July and 23 August 2025, we are including a Stud Earrings as a thank-you for choosing brilliance with intention. Check out our latest Moissanite Engagement Ring Collection at loosemoissanite.com

“We wanted to give couples something meaningful — something they could wear close to their heart,” says Prakash Mayani, Founder & Gemologist.

About the Collection
The collection features:
• Premium Moissanite gemstones with unmatched fire and clarity
• Modern and romantic designs like hidden halo, vintage-inspired rings, and minimal solitaires
• Custom options in carat, shape, and metal (white/yellow/rose gold and silver)
Each ring is made to order with craftsmanship backed by decades of experience.

Why Moissanite?
Lab-created and conflict-free, Moissanite is one of the most brilliant gemstones available today. It’s nearly as hard as diamond (9.25 on Mohs scale) and offers exceptional sparkle, longevity, and sustainability.

Customers choose Moissanite not just for the value, but for the values it represents.

Limited-Time Stud Earring Gift
As part of the launch of special Moissanite engagement ring collection, every engagement ring purchase of over $799, between 23 July and 23 August 2025, will include a free Moissanite stud earring crafted to mirror the elegance of the chosen ring. It’s Loose Moissanite’s way of offering a second symbol of love — to be worn daily or gifted on your special day.

Global Service, Lasting Support
Loose Moissanite delivers worldwide and includes:
• Fully insured global shipping
• Personal design consultations
• Lifetime aftercare and resizing support

About

Gemone Diamond is an Indian diamond production enterprise situated in Surat. We offer a diverse selection of Natural Diamonds, Lab Grown Diamonds, Moissanites, and their jewelry in a variety of shapes and sizes at competitive prices. As a result, every diamond and piece of jewelry manufactured by Gemone Diamond is one-of-a-kind and special, since it is examined and graded by an IGI or GIA laboratory, ensuring that what you buy from us is nothing less than the greatest piece of jewelry. We have been producing natural diamonds and beautiful jewelry for about 50 years, and we have also been involved in the lab diamond and moissanite industries for over 20 years. We are well-known for importing and exporting a wide variety of exquisite premium Lab Grown diamonds, Moissanite, and their jewelry. Being at the cutting edge of science and technology, our goal is to make a stunning piece of diamond jewelry as a symbol of undying love. The best aspect of Gemone Diamond is that they can create personalized jewelry based on your wants and tastes, and we can also create unique brand jewelry. We are confident that our jewelry is less expensive than that of any other local merchant. The Gemone Diamond team ensures that the items they offer meet our valued customers' quality expectations. We serve clients from Switzerland, the USA, UK, Russian Federation, Australia, European Union, Thailand, Japan, U.A.E, and many other countries and the main thing is we do worldwide shipping so, any of the clients can make purchases from any corner of the world. Gemone Diamond provides its customers with luxurious, remarkable, and purest Diamonds, Moissanite, and Lab-Diamond Jewelry.

Gemone Diamonds About us

