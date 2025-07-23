Loose Moissanite Unveils Engagement Ring Collection with A Gift – A Stud Earrings to Match the Promise

Get a FREE pair of Moissanite Stud Earrings with every $799+ order. Valid July 23 – August 23. No code needed — just sparkle included. Every “Yes” Begins with Loose Moissanite ? Discover our Engagement Ring Collection — crafted for the moment you'll never forget. Because every story starts with a sparkle. Timeless Shine, Everyday Luxury ✨ Discover the All Time Moissanite Collection — solitaire rings, classic pendants, and tennis bracelets designed to dazzle for a lifetime.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loose Moissanite, a trusted name in fine Moissanite jewelry, proudly announces its newest offering: The Moissanite Engagement Ring Collection — now paired with a complimentary Moissanite stud earring. For couples placing an order between 23 July and 23 August 2025, we are including a Stud Earrings as a thank-you for choosing brilliance with intention. Check out our latest Moissanite Engagement Ring Collection at loosemoissanite.com

“We wanted to give couples something meaningful — something they could wear close to their heart,” says Prakash Mayani, Founder & Gemologist.

About the Collection

The collection features:

• Premium Moissanite gemstones with unmatched fire and clarity

• Modern and romantic designs like hidden halo, vintage-inspired rings, and minimal solitaires

• Custom options in carat, shape, and metal (white/yellow/rose gold and silver)

Each ring is made to order with craftsmanship backed by decades of experience.

Why Moissanite?

Lab-created and conflict-free, Moissanite is one of the most brilliant gemstones available today. It’s nearly as hard as diamond (9.25 on Mohs scale) and offers exceptional sparkle, longevity, and sustainability.

Customers choose Moissanite not just for the value, but for the values it represents.

Limited-Time Stud Earring Gift

As part of the launch of special Moissanite engagement ring collection, every engagement ring purchase of over $799, between 23 July and 23 August 2025, will include a free Moissanite stud earring crafted to mirror the elegance of the chosen ring. It’s Loose Moissanite’s way of offering a second symbol of love — to be worn daily or gifted on your special day.

Global Service, Lasting Support

Loose Moissanite delivers worldwide and includes:

• Fully insured global shipping

• Personal design consultations

• Lifetime aftercare and resizing support

Media Contact:

Prakash Mayani, Founder and Senior Gemologist

info@loosemoissanite.com

www.loosemoissanite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

