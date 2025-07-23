Makarem Unveils Latest Standards of Performance in Strategic Partnership with HSP Alliance

Makarem

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makarem , one of Saudi Arabia’s premier hospitality brands owned by Taiba, has launched a new set of Standards of Performance (SOPs) through a strategic partnership with HSP, the global network of expert hospitality consultants. This milestone marks a transformative step toward elevating operational excellence and delivering a consistent, high-quality guest experience across all Makarem hotels.The updated SOPs were introduced following a successful collaboration with HSP, an internationally recognized consultancy with over two decades of expertise in hospitality operations, strategic planning, and advisory services across the hotel, resort, and restaurant sectors. With a presence spanning five continents and a network of world-class experts, HSP empowers hospitality organizations to navigate complex challenges in development and operations across the broader hospitality sector.Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations at Taiba, stated: "The rollout of these new SOPs is central to Makarem’s strategy to reinforce its leadership in the Kingdom’s spiritual hospitality sector. It also reflects Taiba’s firm commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s hospitality ecosystem by applying world-class standards and global best practices in property and facility management”.The newly introduced SOPs involved a comprehensive redevelopment of more than 400 standard operating procedures, covering all operational and administrative departments. These standards were aligned with Makarem Hotels’ vision and its five core values, as defined by the SERVQUAL service quality model: tangibles (quality of facilities and overall appearance), reliability, responsiveness, assurance, and empathy.Regarding the quality of facilities and overall appearance, Makarem places great emphasis on maintaining its properties and preserving an environment that enhances the spiritual atmosphere. In terms of reliability, Makarem is committed to delivering precise and consistent services that meet guest expectations. Responsiveness is reflected in the prompt handling of guest requests, especially during peak periods. Assurance and safety are demonstrated through the competence of staff and their adherence to safety protocols. Lastly, empathy is embodied in Makarem’s dedication to providing humane service that respects the cultural and religious needs of its guests.A thorough review of hospitality standards was also conducted to ensure their integration into current operational practices and alignment with Makarem’s renewed brand identity. This alignment process included several elements, such as the integration of Makarem Hotels’ core values and the introduction of the concept of "guest service guardianship" as part of the terminology used in defining the standards.Al Ahdab explained that the new standards, which reflect Makarem’s core values, have been adopted as a foundational pillar across several strategic areas. These include delivering a distinguished experience for pilgrims, strengthening training and institutional onboarding, enhancing the overall guest journey, reinforcing organizational culture, and unifying brand identity across all Makarem properties. Integrated within a model operational framework, these standards empower Makarem’s hospitality professionals to provide an exceptional guest experience with confidence, clarity, and consistency."The collaboration with HSP, particularly through the digital application for the operations and service teams, will enhance usability flexibility and clarify institutional terminology to ensure consistency in the vocabulary used in guest service. Additionally, we have launched a cooperative field evaluation program to strengthen integration across all departments, especially front office, accommodation, food, and beverage", Al Ahdab emphasized.Serving as a unified training reference, the SOPs enrich onboarding and development programs, particularly for frontline staff, by outlining clear procedures, service benchmarks, and professional behavior. This structured approach reduces training time and accelerates operational readiness, which is especially critical during peak seasons like Hajj, Ramadan, and other high-demand periods where speed, professionalism, and a precise response to guest needs.Beyond streamlining operations, the new standards serve as a tool for institutional alignment and brand expression. They ensure a consistent guest experience across departments such as front office, housekeeping, and food and beverage, strengthening brand cohesion, deepening customer trust, and supporting sustainable growth as Makarem expands or explores future franchising opportunities.

