Zerzura Introduces New Shared Dinner Experience Amid Expanding Desert Offerings

Join us for Zerzura’s new shared dinner—4-course menu, live entertainment, camel rides & games—all under the stars in Mleiha

Zerzura was built to celebrate the desert in its purest form.The shared dinner adds accessibility while keeping our core values intact” — Akash Ranjith,Founder & CEO

MLEIHA, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerzura Experiences, the region’s premier luxury desert adventure provider nestled within Mleiha National Park, which encompasses the UNESCO World Heritage-inscribed site of Jebel Faya, is proud to announce the launch of a new shared dinner experience, adding to its portfolio of exclusive offerings that blend history, nature, and curated desert hospitality.

Known for its private dune buggy tours, bespoke private dining, and archaeological immersion, Zerzura now opens its doors to guests seeking a more social, accessible way to experience the magic of the desert. The shared dinner experience invites individuals, couples, and small groups to dine together under the stars at Zerzura’s solar-powered desert camp, featuring a specially crafted Arabic menu, fire-lit ambiance, and optional entertainment.

“We created Zerzura to showcase the desert in its most authentic, elevated form,” said Akash Ranjith, Founder and CEO of Zerzura Experiences. “With the shared dinner, we want to make our experience more accessible while retaining the intimacy, storytelling, and sustainability that define everything we do.”

Guests can expect:

The same acclaimed 4-course menu that showcases the eras of history in the region, taking diners on a culinary journey through time

Private tables for each group to maintain intimacy while enjoying the communal ambiance

Live entertainment in the evening, adding vibrancy and cultural flair to the desert setting

New activities at Zerzura, including soft archery and unique games from around the world

Classic experiences such as camel rides and nature walks through the breathtaking landscapes of Mleiha

The new offering is perfect for tourists, residents, and group travelers seeking a unique evening in the desert without requiring a private booking.

This launch comes as Zerzura continues to distinguish itself from conventional desert safaris and generic dune buggy tours in Dubai by offering a refined, premium experience that prioritizes storytelling, sustainability, and exclusivity. While most 'dune buggy Dubai' and 'desert safari Dubai' operators focus on mass-market tourism, Zerzura delivers curated experiences that celebrate the unique archaeological and natural heritage of the region. Our tours are set within Mleiha National Park—home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jebel Faya—not the over-commercialized dunes of Dubai, making each visit to Zerzura a truly meaningful escape into history and nature.

To book the new shared dinner experience or explore private offerings, visit www.zerzuraexperiences.com.

