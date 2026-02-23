Ramadan Nights at Zerzura : A Private Desert Iftar Experience in Mleiha National Park

Dinner setup at Zerzura during sunset Desert setup Zerzura Dune buggy experience

A Luxury Ramadan desert experience in a private setting combining tradition, nature, and award-winning hospitality in Mleiha National Park.

We designed Ramadan Nights to be a meaningful desert gathering that reflects tradition while offering a refined and memorable experience” — Akash Ranjith, CEO of Zerzura Experiences

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramadan Nights at Zerzura: A Luxury Desert Iftar Experience in Mleiha National Park

Zerzura Experiences, the award-winning operator behind one of the UAE’s leading luxury desert experiences, has announced the launch of Ramadan Nights at Zerzura, a curated desert Iftar experience set within the protected landscape of Mleiha National Park.

Designed as a refined alternative to traditional hotel buffets and crowded venues, Ramadan Nights at Zerzura offers corporate groups, families, and private gatherings the opportunity to experience Ramadan in a serene desert environment that reflects the spirit of reflection and connection.

Known globally for its premium adventures including dune buggy dubai and desert safari dubai alternatives, Zerzura continues to redefine how guests experience the desert by combining heritage, nature, and elevated hospitality.

Positioned as a leading Desert Iftar UAE experience and a unique Ramadan Iftar Dubai option, the experience allows guests to step away from the city and gather under the open sky surrounded by the dramatic dunes of Mleiha.

Guests arrive before sunset via private transfer or self-drive and are welcomed with dates and refreshments as the desert transitions into evening. A gentle camel experience allows guests to connect with the landscape before settling into a lantern-lit setting designed to create a calm and respectful atmosphere.

At the call to prayer, a traditional Iftar is served at table, followed by a curated dinner featuring regional flavours and comforting classics. Soft cultural entertainment enhances the evening while maintaining a peaceful environment aligned with the values of Ramadan.

The menu includes traditional elements such as dates, Jallab, laban, lentil soup, mezze, and salads, alongside live grill selections including shish taouk, lamb kebab, and beef tikka. Guests can enjoy main dishes such as chicken biryani and Dawood basha, vegetarian options, and classic desserts including mahalabiya and basbousa.

Ramadan Nights at Zerzura is also designed as a premium corporate Iftar Dubai venue, offering companies a distinctive setting for client hosting, team gatherings, and leadership events. Customisation options include private seating areas, branding opportunities, speeches, and tailored guest journeys.

Located within Mleiha National Park, a UNESCO-nominated landscape known for its ancient fossils and archaeological significance, Zerzura provides a rare setting where guests can experience Ramadan surrounded by natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Zerzura Experiences has received international recognition, including the World Travel Awards 2025 for Middle East Leading Adventure Tour Operator and the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025 for Best Luxury Desert Experience Provider in the UAE, reinforcing its position as a leader in premium desert tourism.

The destination has welcomed global personalities and cultural icons including Brazilian football legends Kaka and Rivaldo, Italian football legends Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Marco Materazzi, and David Trezeguet, as well as international artists such as Linkin Park, highlighting its reputation as a preferred destination for discerning travellers and high-profile guests.

Packages for Ramadan Nights at Zerzura are available throughout the holy month, with flexible booking options for both private and corporate groups. Guests can choose self-drive arrival or private transfers, with pricing starting from AED 350 per guest for self-drive and AED 800 per guest including transfers.

“Ramadan is a time to slow down and reconnect,” said Akash Ranjith, Founder and CEO of Zerzura Experiences. “With Ramadan Nights at Zerzura, we wanted to create a luxury desert experience where guests can gather in a setting that feels authentic, peaceful, and deeply connected to the landscape.”

About Zerzura Experiences

Zerzura Experiences is a premium desert experience operator located in Mleiha National Park in Sharjah, offering immersive adventures including dune buggy tours, private dining, and curated cultural experiences. Recognised for its sustainability initiatives, personalised service, and unique approach to desert hospitality, Zerzura is considered one of the region’s most distinctive alternatives to traditional desert safari Dubai experiences.

