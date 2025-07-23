STEMart Delivers Comprehensive Facility & Process Validation for Medical Devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEMart, a leading provider of analytical and testing services, announces its comprehensive suite of Facility & Process Validation solutions designed to support manufacturers in meeting stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements. In the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, product quality and regulatory compliance are important priorities.

Facility & Process Validation is a component of the quality assurance framework of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing. It is a process used to evaluate the manufacturing environmental conditions, as well as water system validations, raw material screening, and residual manufacturing material tests under specifications guided by EP, USP, or ISO. STEMart's validation services encompass a broad spectrum of testing methodologies and protocols meticulously designed to ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and relevant international standards.

"Our comprehensive validation services help clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape," said a senior scientist at STEMart. "By following validation protocols, manufacturers can reduce the risk of product failures, recalls, and regulatory non-compliance, ultimately protecting both their business interests and product safety."

STEMart offers diverse facility and process validation services, including filter testing, material characterization screens of raw materials, residual manufacturing materials, etc. STEMart provides extensive filter validation testing to verify the performance of filtration systems used in manufacturing processes. Filter testing is used to evaluate the ability of a filter to separate out various sizes of microbial organisms and help manufacturers to determine membrane pore sizes. STEMart's filter testing services cover multiple aspects, such as sterilization validation, retention capacity and filtration efficiency test, filter leachables test, binding test, etc. STEMart's laboratories are equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by experienced researchers who conduct these tests under controlled conditions to generate reliable data. With these advantages, STEMart can help manufacturers meet regulatory goals and minimize compliance risks.

As part of incoming supply quality controls, material characterization screens of raw materials are used to evaluate whether potential raw materials meet the requirements. For customers in different industries, STEMart provides more targeted services to help them select suppliers and maintain product consistency. In the medical device manufacturing sector, the company offers Fourier Transfer Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy, Physicochemical USP Plastics Tests, etc. When it comes to pharmaceutical manufacturers, available services include extractables and leachables (E&L) testing for pharmaceutical containers and stoppers, as well as physicochemical USP plastics tests. Such tests help manufacturers identify potential issues before they start the production process.

STEMart also specializes in residual manufacturing materials testing. The company's analytical experts use highly sensitive methods to detect and quantify residual solvents, cleaning agents, and other process-related impurities. Through advanced technologies, STEMart can identify a variety of residues and provide manufacturers with trustworthy solutions.

STEMart continues to expand its Facility & Process Validation capabilities to meet evolving industry challenges. The company's comprehensive approach to validation, combined with its technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, positions STEMart as a trusted partner. For more information about STEMart's Facility & Process Validation services, please visit https://www.ste-mart.com/facility-process-validation.htm.

About STEMart

STEMart is an industry-leading e-commerce platform with an extensive portfolio of over 10,000 products. It has rich supply chain resources and reliable professional industry experience. STEMart's product range covers pipettes, cell culture, microscope, electrophoresis, bioreactors, proteomics and immunoassays, production equipment and apparatus. It also provides comprehensive medical device CRO services. STEMart is committed to promoting scientific research for public health and technological development and providing customers with high-quality results.

