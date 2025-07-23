Non-Resident Tax Services is Growing For Small Business in Richmond, BC

Canadian's are leaving in record numbers and accounting firms are busier than ever.

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian’s are leaving the country in record numbers. With 81,602 Canadians emigrating in 2024, navigating tax compliance from afar has become a core service for accounting firms like Advanced Tax. Non‑Resident Tax DefinedA non-tax resident of Canada is someone who does not have significant residential ties to Canada and is not considered a resident for tax purposes by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Generally, this applies to individuals who:- Live outside of Canada for most of the year- Do not maintain primary ties to Canada (such as a home, a spouse or dependents living in Canada)- Have severed secondary ties, such as Canadian bank accounts, memberships, or driver’s licenses.Even if someone has Canadian citizenship or used to live in Canada, they can be considered a non-resident for tax purposes if they’ve established residency in another country and cut ties with Canada. Canadians who move abroad but continue to earn income from Canadian sources, like rental properties or investments, are still taxed by the Canadian government at a flat 25% rate. However, by informing both the CRA and the individuals or companies making these payments, they may be eligible for reduced tax rates through international tax treaties, sometimes as low as 15% or even less. This simple step can lead to significant savings and ensure full compliance with tax laws.Determining Residency: Factual vs. Deemed Non‑Resident Advanced Tax Services delves into the nuances of CRA’s residency definitions. Individuals who maintain strong ties, such as property, dependents, or bank accounts, may still be considered factual residents, subject to global income reporting. Conversely, those classified as deemed non‑residents benefit from treaty protection that limits reporting to Canadian-sourced income.About Advanced Tax ServicesBased in Richmond, BC, Advanced Tax Services specializes in tax, accounting, and bookkeeping solutions tailored to Canadians at home and abroad. With a team of highly qualified CPAs and industry specialists, the firm is committed to simplifying complex tax landscapes and optimizing financial outcomes for residents abroad.

