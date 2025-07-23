Triumph Foundation Hosts 2025 Gala at Petersen Automotive Museum

Andrew Skinner, Founder and Executive Director of the Triumph Foundations engages with participants of the Triumph Foundation annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.

“Rebuilding Lives & Redefining Strength” —An Unforgettable Night of Purpose, Community, and Possibility

We don’t just hand someone a wheelchair. We help them roll back into life.” — Andrew Skinner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triumph Foundation , a nationally respected nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with spinal cord injuries, announces its 2025 Gala at the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. This annual event, taking place on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, promises an unforgettable evening of impact and inspiration centered around this year’s theme: Rebuilding Lives & Redefining Strength.Triumph Foundation meets people at one of the darkest and most uncertain moments of their lives—the aftermath of a spinal cord injury—and walks with them as they reclaim their independence, confidence, and joy. The Foundation provides vital hospital outreach, peer mentorship, adaptive sports programming, employment support, and financial grants for wheelchairs and home modifications, helping thousands rebuild what they feared was lost.Skinner’s passion for this work is deeply personal. In 2004, while snowboarding with friends, he suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Doctors were unsure if he would ever move again. During the grueling recovery that followed, he experienced firsthand how isolating and terrifying a spinal cord injury can be. But with the help of family, friends, and others who had been down that path before him, Skinner regained his strength—physically and mentally—and realized that no one should have to navigate such a life-changing trauma alone.In 2008, he launched Triumph Foundation to provide others with the same support, community, and hope that helped him move forward. What began as a grassroots effort has grown into a widely respected organization serving thousands of individuals and families every year.The 2025 Gala will be hosted by Gary Hoffmann, popular iHeart Radio personality and longtime Triumph supporter. With warmth and humor, Hoffmann will guide guests through a meaningful evening celebrating lives rebuilt and purpose rediscovered.Guests will enjoy:A powerful program celebrating resilience after injuryA live and silent auction featuring luxury exclusive experiences and vacationsGourmet food, drinks, and access to one of L.A.’s most iconic venuesStories of transformation from Triumph’s inspiring communityOne example of Triumph’s impact is Jeremy Holland, who was paralyzed in a drive-by shooting and once believed his athletic days were over—until Triumph introduced him to adaptive sports.“I hadn’t played basketball in 10 years—didn’t even know wheelchair basketball existed,” Jeremy said. “Then I went to a Triumph event and saw people playing, competing, living. That day changed everything. Triumph gave me the tools to get back in the game, and now I get to be the role model I wish I had growing up.”Why Attend?Because everyone knows someone. A friend, a family member, a coworker—someone whose life has been changed by a spinal cord injury. Triumph Foundation is here for them, and this Gala is a chance for you to be part of that support system. Your ticket—and your generosity—helps someone else get their life back.All proceeds from the Gala will directly support Triumph’s life-changing programs across California and beyond.Can’t Attend? You Can Still Make a Difference.For those who cannot attend in person but would like to support Triumph’s mission, donations can be made online at: https://givebutter.com/c/triumph2025Gala Media are encouraged to attend. Media RSVPs due by July 31, 2025.Event DetailsTriumph Foundation 2025 GalaPetersen Automotive Museum, Los AngelesThursday, August 7, 20257:00 PM – 9:00 PMTickets, sponsorships, and press RSVP info at www.triumph-foundation.org About Triumph FoundationFounded in 2008, Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help children, adults, and veterans with spinal cord injuries triumph over adversity. From the moment someone is injured, Triumph shows up—with mentorship, resources, equipment, and community. Its programs include:Hospital Outreach & Care PacksAdaptive Recreation & Sports ClinicsPeer Support GroupsGrant Funding for Equipment & AccessibilityVocational & Employment ResourcesTriumph has provided over 2,000 Care Packs, supported hundreds of individuals with equipment and grants, and empowered thousands through community programming—all rooted in empathy, dignity, and action.This is not just a fundraiser. This is a movement.Come be part of a night that changes lives—and celebrates what it means to truly triumph.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.