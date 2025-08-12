Game Changer PanteraPay Launches 'All-Inclusive' Smart Billing Payment Solution for Small Businesses

PanteraPay

PanteraPay is a smart billing and payment platform designed to help small businesses take control of their cash flow.

PanteraPay isn’t just a payment platform—it’s a smarter way to run your business” — Mike - CFO PanteraPay

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanteraPay, the innovative online and mobile-based billing and payment platform designed for small businesses, is transforming how professionals bill clients and get paid. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and profitability, PanteraPay’s all-inclusive solution enables business owners to send invoices quickly, receive payments the next day, and completely eliminate traditional credit card processing fees—putting more money back in their pockets.

For years, small businesses have been weighed down by rising credit card fees, outdated invoicing systems, and complicated paperwork. PanteraPay tackles these challenges directly by allowing service providers to send invoices via email or text that customers can pay instantly—while ensuring the business keeps 100% of its service price. There are no hidden fees, no contracts, and no lost revenue.

PanteraPay combines online and mobile-app billing with secure credit card and ACH processing. It offers free setup with unlimited users, invoices, estimates, receipts, recurring billing, and cloud storage, plus real-time email and SMS notifications, job notes, attachments, and a full-featured dashboard. Businesses benefit from no contracts, no cancellation fees, and Level 1 PCI-DSS compliance for security, along with live onboarding and unlimited client support.

“PanteraPay isn’t just a payment platform—it’s a smarter way to run your business,” said Mike, CFO at PanteraPay. “We believe small businesses shouldn’t be penalized for offering card convenience. With PanteraPay, everyone wins—businesses get paid in full, and customers get flexibility and savings.”

The process is simple: a business sends an invoice using PanteraPay, the customer selects their preferred payment method, any applicable card fee is transparently added, and the business receives 100 percent of its service price without deductions or surprises.

PanteraPay gives customers full control over how they pay. From a single invoice, they can choose credit card, ACH bank transfer, cash, or check. When a credit card is selected, the system clearly displays the applicable fee—typically 4 to 5 percent—which is passed directly to the customer, not the business. ACH payments come with only a small flat fee of about $2.00, and cash or check payments have no fees at all. This approach is especially valuable given that nearly half of Americans carry month-to-month credit card balances, according to August 2024 data. By promoting flexible, cost-aware payment choices, PanteraPay supports both consumer savings and stronger cash flow for small businesses.

Already winning over service providers frustrated with high processing fees, PanteraPay offers a modern interface and a straightforward fee structure that empowers today’s cost-conscious business owners.

About PanteraPay

PanteraPay is a smart billing and payment platform built to help small businesses take control of their cash flow. Designed for simplicity and transparency, it eliminates credit card processing fees and promotes customer-friendly payment options. PanteraPay makes billing better—for businesses and their clients.

PanteraPay is a smart billing and payment platform designed to help small businesses take control of their cash flow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.