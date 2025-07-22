Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Submit Release
CANADA, July 22 - Note: All times local

Fort Smith, Northwest Territories

11:25 a.m. The Prime Minister and the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson, will meet with local families to discuss affordability challenges and food insecurity.

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with local community leaders to discuss the impact of wildfires in the Northwest Territories. 

Inuvik, Northwest Territories

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a community centre with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, and the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Duane Ningaqsiq Smith. 

