Wednesday, July 23, 2025
CANADA, July 22 - Note: All times local
Fort Smith, Northwest Territories
11:25 a.m. The Prime Minister and the Premier of the Northwest Territories, R.J. Simpson, will meet with local families to discuss affordability challenges and food insecurity.
Note for media:
1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with local community leaders to discuss the impact of wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Note for media:
Inuvik, Northwest Territories
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a community centre with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, and the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Duane Ningaqsiq Smith.
Note for media:
