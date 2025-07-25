Lib Work Logo PLAN FOR WORLD'S FIRST*1 NFT-ENABLED 3D PRINTED HOUSES WITH BITCOIN PAYMENT OPTION

KUMAMOTO, JAPAN, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lib Work Co., Ltd. today announced the completion of our new Lib Earth House Model B, a revolutionary home that combines natural materials with 3D printing technology.

This house breaks new ground by having its digital design data issued as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), revolutionizing design and ownership transparency and value. Additionally, by enabling Bitcoin payments, we're making sales and transactions possible on a global level.*2 This creates a framework where unique homes and their designs can circulate as assets worldwide, with designers, owners, and history transparently and authentically verified at all times.

Through this initiative, LibWork aims to become a pioneer in next-generation digital housing distribution, opening new possibilities for global housing markets.

*1Based on internal research (July 2025)

*2Our cryptocurrency holding policy is currently undetermined. We will disclose details once finalized.

1. BACKGROUND

In recent years, the construction industry has faced serious labor shortages and soaring material costs, revealing the limitations of traditional construction methods. In response, 3D printed housing has gained worldwide attention as a breakthrough technology that can dramatically reduce labor, time, and costs.

Ensuring the authenticity, ownership history, and intellectual property management of buildings and design data has also emerged as a new challenge. Because 3D printed houses are based on digital designs, protecting the rights to these design files and managing their licenses is essential.

Currently, blockchain technology and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are expanding beyond the art and music industries into real estate and intellectual property sectors. NFTs are unique digital assets and are a tamper-proof record for transparently showing ownership proof, authenticity, and history management. Combining these two technologies enables the following innovations:

・Converting design data into NFTs prevents unauthorized use of licenses and protects intellectual property value

・Managing each house's ID, history, and ownership information on the blockchain ensures traceability

・Enhancing asset and brand value by ensuring the one-of-a-kind nature of the home

Particularly in Japan, where digitalization in the construction industry is slow, NFTs offer extremely high utility in terms of blueprint management, centralized history, and rights visualization.

This project represents a first for both Japan and the world that combines next-generation 3D printed architecture with decentralized digital NFT technology, serving as a touchstone for updating the very definition of housing.

References:

・Persistence Market Research: 3D Printed Houses Market (2023)

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/3d-printed-houses-market.asp

・Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry: Digital Transaction Environment Development Project Report (2023)

https://www.meti.go.jp/meti_lib/report/2023FY/000006.pdf

2. Purpose of Combining NFTs and 3D Printed Houses

Our NFT-backed 3D printed housing initiative aims to revolutionize housing transactions, which have traditionally faced challenges related to liquidity and transparency, through the fusion of digital and blockchain technologies.

By utilizing NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), we can manage and verify transactions and ownership of digital assets like housing models and blueprints in a secure and decentralized manner, resulting in a more open housing market.

Furthermore, such asset digitalization leads to creating new international housing markets for the metaverse and Web3 era. By creating NFTs for 3D printed houses, Lib Work will build new housing distribution mechanisms for investors and users worldwide, actively promoting international brand value and expansion into new markets.

3. Features of NFT-Enabled 3D Printed Houses

I. NFT-Enabled Design Data (CAD/3D Models)

3D design data for each house as will be issued NFTs, allowing buyers and franchisees to hold exclusive design rights. This prevents unauthorized blueprint copying and proves design authenticity.

II. NFT Ownership Proof of Physical House

NFTs linked to physical 3D printed houses will be issued, connecting actual 3D printed homes with NFTs to manage ownership history and owner information on the blockchain. NFT transfers enable smooth transfer of design licenses and building usage rights, improving housing history transparency and ensuring reliability in international transactions. This also opens possibilities for metaverse asset applications.

III. Asset Value Creation Through Serial Numbering

Rarity value can be generated through NFT numbering like "No.001 3DLibModel." Even in secondary markets, this helps ensure value behind the asset and reliability.

IV. Foundation for Franchise and License Development

NFTs can be issued for design usage rights, and those rights can be leased according to specific usage periods. This streamlines rights management.

Through developing this system, Lib Work will work toward realizing SDG #3: Good Health and Well-being, #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, #13: Climate Action, #15: Life on Land, and #17: Partnerships for the Goals.

