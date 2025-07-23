The August Operations Meeting of the Georgia Parole Board is Canceled
July 22, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, has been canceled.
______________________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board
