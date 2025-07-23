Creative Collective ‘Raai’ Launches to Empower BIPOC Creators Through Talent Management, IP, and Community Building

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raai, a bi-coastal collective redefining representation for the next generation of creators, announced its launch today. Founded by talent manager Panchali Saha, whose career includes roles at Tremolo Productions and Whalar, Raai addresses systemic gaps in the creator economy by offering creators sustainable pathways to ownership, wealth-building, and creative freedom.Raai’s integrated model operates across multiple verticals to meet the evolving needs of creators: Raai Collective (Talent Management & Mentorship); Raai Creative (Brand Strategy & Campaigns); Raai Originals (IP Development & Media Production); Raai Studios (Production Services); and Raai Labs (Incubator for Experimental Projects and Emerging Concepts).Each division is built to provide creators with visibility and sustainable pathways for creative and financial growth. Raai operates on a transparent commission model with its managers, only taking a modest percentage of each deal to maintain infrastructure, benefits, and services that directly support its managers and talent. This helps empower managers to sign talent they believe in developing and not just cashing in on pre-existing revenue streams. This method returns to traditional management models when built-in audiences didn’t come with talent. Mentorship is embedded into every client relationship, offering ongoing guidance and resources at every stage of a creator’s career.Already, Raai has secured strategic partnerships and opportunities for its creators, including an 8-month global ambassadorship with CapCut for creator Bri Hall, alongside collaborations with leading brands in tech, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle sectors.“I founded Raai to disrupt the influencer and talent management industries by creating equitable, transparent systems,” says Founder Panchali Saha. “I want us to be known for redesigning talent management as a tool for legacy-building and wealth redistribution among BIPOC creators. Representation alone is no longer enough. Ownership and equity must be part of the conversation.”Raai’s growing roster includes leading creators across platforms such as A.Magic.Man (284K on TikTok, 402K on Instagram, 106K on YouTube), Anci.Social (598K on Instagram, 470K on TikTok), Dr. Deven Patel (331K on Instagram, 354K on TikTok, 48K on YouTube), Ishaan Sharma (59k on Instagram, 550K on TikTok), and Shompsz (102.6K on Instagram, 125K on TikTok).About RaaiRaai is a next-generation creative collective dedicated to empowering creators through ethical, transparent, and sustainable business practices. Founded by Panchali Saha, Raai operates across six integrated verticals: talent management and mentorship, brand strategy, IP development, community events, production services, and experimental media incubation. Its mission is to create sustainable pathways for BIPOC creators to build wealth, own their narratives, and shape culture through creativity and innovation.For more information, visit Raai.coLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/raai-collective/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raaicollective/ For media inquiries, please contact pr@raai.coAbout Panchali SahaPanchali Saha is a Los Angeles-based talent manager, strategist, and founder of Raai. Her career has spanned leadership roles at Lionsgate, Tremolo Productions, and Whalar, where she specialized in talent strategy, brand partnerships, and IP development. Through Raai, Saha continues her mission to foster economic justice, sustainable creative careers, and authentic representation in media and the creator economy.

