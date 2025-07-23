The Wellness Keys Announces 'The Pause': A Half-Day Wellness Retreat for Busy Moms in Plano, Texas

The Pause – A Busy Mom’s Wellness Retreat”, on Sunday, August 31, 2025, 3 to 7 PM at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Plano, Texas.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Keys, a health coaching company founded by Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHC, is proud to announce “The Pause – A Busy Mom’s Wellness Retreat”, taking place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel in Plano, Texas.This in-person, half-day experience offers busy mothers a much-needed opportunity to reset, recharge, and reconnect with themselves and a like-minded community. As families gear up for back-to-school routines, The Pause provides a powerful reminder that a mother’s well-being is foundational to the health of her household.“This is more than a wellness retreat; it’s a necessary reset,” said Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, holistic pharmacist, integrative health coach, and mother of two. “When moms take the time to care for themselves, the entire family benefits.”A Carefully Curated Experience for Today’s MomsThe Pause is designed for moms managing the daily pressures of work, family, and personal well-being. Whether participants are struggling with meal planning, navigating their children’s health issues, or feeling burnt out by the constant demands of motherhood, this retreat offers science-backed solutions and compassionate support.The event will feature a mix of guided breathwork, practical nutrition strategies, interactive workshops, and expert-led panels on career wellness, financial self-care, and navigating the healthcare system. Attendees will leave with a deeper sense of clarity, peace, and empowerment, plus a take-home wellness Blueprint customized to their particular lifestyle and curated goodies.Event Schedule Highlights:1. Welcome & Intention Setting with Guided Breathwork2. Keynote Session: Foundations of a Thriving Family3. Interactive Workshop: Meal Planning for Busy Moms4. Panel Discussions:4.1. Self-Care in Career and Finances4.2. Women’s Health in the Healthcare System5. Closing Reflection Circle and Sound BathThe event will be held at the elegant Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel, located at 8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75024. Hotel stay is not required for attendance.Tickets and RegistrationTickets are priced at $70.15 and include full retreat access, refreshments, sessions, a printed Blueprint, and surprise wellness gifts. Registration is open to all women, not just mothers, who feel called to prioritize their wellness.No childcare will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to treat the day as an intentional pause from everyday obligations. Guests attire theme is “Casual Glam” in bright summer colors and bring a yoga mat or cushion, water bottle, and optional journal.Tickets can be secured through The Wellness Keys website About the Host: Dr. Adeola ChukwumahDr. Adeola is a board-certified pharmacist, public health expert, and certified integrative health coach with over 20 years of experience in the pharmacy industry. Through The Wellness Keys, she offers personalized coaching for mothers navigating the root causes of children’s health challenges, ranging from digestion and allergies to behavior and mood. Her mission is to equip moms with the tools to use food as medicine and foster thriving families.“As a mom and a professional, I understand how difficult it is to balance your children’s needs with your own,” added Dr. Adeola. “That’s why I created this event, to remind moms that strength can come from knowing when to pause.”For more information, visit: https://www.thewellnesskeys.com/retreat Follow The Wellness Keys on Social Media:Instagram: @the.wellness.keysFacebook: @thewellnesskeysMedia ContactCompany: The Wellness KeysContact Person: Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHCEmail: hello@thewellnesskeys.comWebsite: www.thewellnesskeys.com City: PlanoState: TexasCountry: United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.