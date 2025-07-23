Just Compete Sports and Team Fidelis are Partnering to Support Suicide Prevention in Kansas

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Compete Sports, the parent company of Kansas City NFL FLAG and Girls Play Flag Football, an official league operator of NFL FLAG, has partnered with Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention and Next Chapter to support suicide prevention programs across Kansas. On Saturday, August 16th, Just Compete Sports will host a youth flag football tournament as a fundraiser to support essential mental health and suicide prevention programs. A portion of the tournament proceeds will be donated to Team Fidelis to bolster their suicide prevention efforts.“At Just Compete, we believe sports have the power to do more than build athletes—they build community, connection, and purpose. Our preseason tournament is about more than competition; it’s about creating a space where every young person feels seen, supported, and encouraged. Mental health matters, and we’re proud to stand alongside families and partners to bring awareness to suicide prevention and emotional well-being, says Miguel Zepeda, President of Just Compete Sports”"This partnership with NFL Flag Football is more than just a game; it’s a powerful step toward connection, camaraderie, and purpose. By bringing veterans and youth together on the field, we’re building bridges between generations, breaking down isolation, and showing what teamwork and community can truly accomplish."— Daniel Brazzell, Executive Director, Team Fidelis.Just Compete Sports offers experiential youth sports opportunities in collaboration with major professional sports leagues, such as NFL FLAG, NHL STREET, and MLS GO, all of which are designed to empower youth athletes of all backgrounds to get out and “Just Compete!”Participants in the tournament can register today! Athletes of all skill levels, ages 6-17, are welcome to join. The tournament will be held at Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Rd, Overland Park, KS 66214 on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Interested teams can register at KCFlagFootball.com until July 31, 2025.To learn more about Next Chapter, visit TeamFidelis.orgTo learn more about NFL FLAG and Just Compete Sports, visit KCFLAGFootball.comTo learn more about the All-Girls League visit GirlsPlayFlagFootball.com.About JUST COMPETE SPORTSJust Compete Sports is proud to offer a variety of youth flag football leagues across Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Our leagues cater to all skill levels and feature both coed and all-girls formats, ensuring a welcoming environment for everyone. Kids aged 4 to 18 can join in on the fun, develop their skills, and make lifelong friends. At Just Compete Sports, we prioritize teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal growth. Sign up today and let your child experience the excitement of flag football!About NFL FLAGNFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 3,800 locally operated leagues and over 785,000 youth athletes across all 50 states and Canada. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Just Compete Sports is an official league operator of NFL FLAG. Learn more at GirlsPlayFlagFootball.com and KCFlagfootball.com.

