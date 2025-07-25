Dr. Pamela M. Cipriano of The Practice of Health and Wellness Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

THOMASTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where medical advancements are swift and numerous, Dr. Pamela M. Cipriano is making waves with her unique approach to healthcare. The Practice of Health and Wellness, founded by Dr. Cipriano, offers a path less traveled in modern medicine. Functional medicine is an integrative, patient-centered approach that emphasizes understanding the unique interactions between genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors that influence long-term health.

Dr. Cipriano, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a compelling journey, dedicated her life to healthcare. Beginning her career at St. Mary’s Hospital and advancing through roles in critical care units, sales, hospital medicine, and eventually private practice, Dr. Cipriano’s passion for health and wellness has been steadfast. Her focus on functional medicine stems from a deep-seated desire to address the root causes of health issues rather than merely managing symptoms with pharmaceuticals.

A Journey Back to Roots and Beyond

Dr. Cipriano’s journey in health began with a childhood resolve to become a nurse—a dream that materialized when she graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. Her career initially focused on coronary care, where she identified a significant gap in patient knowledge regarding nutrition and wellness. Her experience as a hospital representative for Roche Pharmaceuticals honed her skills further, particularly in translating complex medical information into actionable health advice—a foundation which she now uses to educate her patients.

“My early career taught me how lifesaving medications are essential during a crisis,” reflects Dr. Cipriano, “but that experience also made me understand how that diet and lifestyle changes can transform lives long-term. I wanted to be a part of that change, which led me to further my education in functional medicine.”

Challenging Norms: A Functional Approach

Functional medicine represents a paradigm shift in healthcare. Unlike traditional models, which often focus on illness treatment using pharmaceuticals and surgery, functional medicine seeks to enhance the human body’s natural functions through diet and alternative therapies. Dr. Cipriano was inspired to explore this approach while advancing her education at UConn to become a nurse practitioner, later earning her doctorate and functional medicine qualifications.

Faced with a traditional medical system often resistant to change, Dr. Cipriano had to move beyond conventional methods, and her dedication to treating patients comprehensively often put her at odds with insurance companies. “I had to stop taking insurance and move to a concierge model because I wanted my patients to have the care they needed, not what was permissible by policy,” she explains.

Improving Lives, One Patient at a Time

Stories of lives improved fill the walls of The Practice of Health and Wellness. Patients, once told that their conditions were unmanageable, find hope and results with Dr. Cipriano’s personalized care plans. They include dietary advice based on a low glycemic index diet, personalized detoxification programs, and comprehensive testing to understand unique health challenges.

Inspired by personal trials and patient successes, Dr. Cipriano tailors her treatments to each patient, dramatically improving and even saving the lives from the allopathic web of misdiagnosis and mismanagement.

Emphasizing Holistic Wellness

Dr. Cipriano also offers a range of services that extend beyond traditional medicine through her medical spa, providing IV therapies, infrared sauna sessions, and halo therapy. These, combined with functional diagnostics and natural treatments, create a solid framework for wellness that empowers patients.

Education and Advocacy in Health

While crafting individualized treatment plans, Dr. Cipriano also invests in community education. Her speaking engagements and forthcoming book, “Why You Need to Be Your Own Doctor,” are educating the public on the importance of understanding one’s own health better than anyone else.

About The Practice of Health and Wellness

Founded by Dr. Pamela M. Cipriano, The Practice of Health and Wellness is a pioneering provider of functional medicine services. Located in Thomaston, CT, the practice is dedicated to enhancing patient health through individualized care and advanced diagnostic techniques. Each patient’s journey is respected and supported with comprehensive wellness solutions tailored to each person’s specific needs.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Pamela M. Cipriano, DNP in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday July 21st at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-pamela-m-cipriano-of/id1785721253?i=1000718537807

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-pamela-287244019/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6XHI8RXykpIpUbqys0kbAv

For more information about Pamela M. Cipriano or The Practice of Health and Wellness, please visit https://www.thepracticeofhealthandwellness.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.