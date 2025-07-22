Mount Benson North transferred from B.C. to Snuneymuxw First Nation

CANADA, July 22 - Snuneymuxw First Nation and the Province have completed a transfer of over 700 hectares of land on te’tuxwtun, also known as Mount Benson North, to the Nation, advancing its reconciliation journey.

This marks the latest step in the implementation of the Snuneymuxw First Nation and British Columbia Land Transfer Agreement (2020). Under this agreement, over 3000 hectares of land is being returned to Snuneymuxw.

“This third transfer marks another meaningful step forward in restoring our responsibility over our lands,” said Chief Mike Wyse, Snuneymuxw First Nation. “Each parcel returned strengthens our Nation’s economic independence and renews our deep connection to te’tuxwtun North. More than 2,000 hectares of our village lands have yet to be returned under the agreement, and we remain firmly committed to continuing this vital work until every piece is restored, for our people and future generations.”

The land will be held in fee simple by the Nation’s Petroglyph Development Group (PDG) and will join the Nation’s forestry business, Mount Benson Forestry.

“PDG, through a Mount Benson Forestry Limited Partnership, will continue working with the land to build an economic engine that drives prosperity and strengthens self-determination,” said Ian Simpson, CEO, Petroglyph Development Group. “We are reclaiming our vital role within our territory and continuing a legacy of sustainable growth.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said: “Working in partnership with Snuneymuxw First Nation on the next steps of our reconciliation agreement is helping to create more jobs in Nanaimo and the mid-Island, and build strong, healthier communities. Working together on the path of reconciliation makes life better for us all.”

Since 2020, Snuneymuxw and B.C. have partnered on numerous agreements and collaborative work. This work was made possible with strong local and regional government support in the Nanaimo Regional District.

Quotes:

Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship —

“This return of land supports economic opportunity and responsible stewardship, recognizing Snuneymuxw’s deep cultural and environmental connection to these lands since time immemorial. It creates opportunities for sustainable forestry, protects important wildlife habitat and brings lasting benefits to Snuneymuxw members and the wider mid-Island community. This is a meaningful step forward on the path of reconciliation, respecting Indigenous rights, supporting local economies and honouring the land.”

Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests —

“This agreement puts the Snuneymuxw First Nation in the driver’s seat, bringing economic prosperity, protection of cultural values and greater certainty to the land base.”

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island —

“Working together, we’ve moved forward. Today’s return of 700 hectares of land is part of the late premier John Horgan and my commitment to the Snuneymuxw First Nation to help resolve a long-standing desire for a greater stake in the economic development of Crown lands in their territory.”

Learn More:

Snuneymuxw First Nation: https://www.snuneymuxw.ca

Petroglyph Development Group: https://petroglyphdg.com

2020 Land Transfer Agreement: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/download/0583431F80F9413B8CB15E0038583FC9

2021 Snuneymuxw, Canada and British Columbia Memorandum of Understanding: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/agreements/snuneymuxw_tripartite_mou_final_-_signed_by_all_july_28_2021.pdf

212 hectares of land returned on Te’tuxwtun, known as Mount Benson East (2024):

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024IRR0001-000020

B.C. returning downtown Nanaimo village site to Snuneymuxw (2024): https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024IRR0040-001110

A backgrounder follows.