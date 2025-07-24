Unicapital to Host Free Webinar on 'How to Pick Winning Stocks'for Investors

Unicapital equips investors with tools to pick winning stocks in a free monthly webinar

MAKATI, METRO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicapital Inc. is set to host a free public webinar titled "Investor's Toolkit: How to Pick Winning Stocks" on July 24, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM via Zoom.Geared toward beginner and intermediate investors, the session aims to simplify the stock-picking process and equip attendees with practical strategies that utilize both fundamental and technical analysis. It's part of Unicapital's ongoing efforts to make investor education more accessible through its regular webinar series.The initiative builds on the success of previous sessions, such as "Invest in U," which have helped hundreds of Filipinos—from students to professionals—gain the confidence to start growing their investments.What You Will LearnDesigned for beginner and intermediate investors, Investor's Toolkit aims to build confidence and sharpen stock-picking skills through proven analysis techniques and real-world strategies.During the session, attendees will learn how to:- Understand company financials and evaluate long-term value through fundamental analysis.- Read price charts, spot market trends, and identify smart entry and exit points using technical analysis.- Combine both methods for a balanced and practical investment strategy.The webinar also includes a live Q&A segment, where attendees can ask questions and get personalized guidance directly from Unicapital's in-house market expert. To help attendees take the next step after the session, Unicapital is also offering a special account-opening promo.A Special Offer to Kickstart Your JourneyAs an added benefit, attendees will receive access to a special reduced initial funding rate for opening an investment account with Unicapital.- Only ₱5,000 to get started- Just ₱1,000 for students with a valid IDImportantly, 100% of this amount is deposited directly into the attendee's personal investment fund, ready for their first trade—no fees are deducted. No matter your background, this webinar is a valuable opportunity to gain critical tools and actionable strategies at no cost.Interested participants may register for free at www.unicapital-inc.com/events . Slots are limited, and early registration is encouraged.Also Happening This WeekUnicapital is also hosting Usapang Stocks—an exclusive Zoom webinar spotlighting GT Capital Holdings (PSE: GTCAP)—on July 21, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Open to UTrade clients, this session provides insights into GT Capital's business outlook, sectoral performance, and strategic direction, along with a live Q&A with Unicapital's research team.Clients may register directly on Zoom .. Details are available through UTrade's official channels and event announcements.About UnicapitalUnicapital Inc. is a trusted stockbroker licensed by the Philippine Stock Exchange and a member of the Unicapital Group. Through its UTrade platform, Unicapital provides easy and affordable access to online stock trading for Filipinos, along with ongoing investor education to support innovative and confident financial decision-making.About UTradeUTrade by Unicapital Securities, Inc. is a full-featured online stock trading platform offeringaccess to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Backed by over 30 years of market expertisefrom the Unicapital Group, UTrade combines powerful research, intuitive tools, and personalizedsupport to help investors—from first-timers to pros—make confident trading decisions. UTradeclients enjoy access to exclusive market insights, webinars, and research reports, plus theconvenience of mobile and desktop trading.

